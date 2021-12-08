Guilford plays High Point tight in men's basketball loss

A recap of Guilford's 64-59 men's basketball loss at High Point on Tuesday night.
Why the Quakers lost
The Panthers, an NCAA Division I Big South Conference member, trailed 36-21 at halftime against the Division III Quakers but rallied in the second half. A basketball by John-Michael Wright with 3:27 to go gave High Point the lead for the final time.
Stars
Guilford
Julius Burch: 19 points.
Liam Ward: 13 points.
High Point
John-Michael Wright: 17 points.
Bryant Randleman: 15 points.
Zach Austin: 14 points, 12 rebounds.
What they're saying
"It was a special night to be able to honor one of my college coaches, I had three, but Coach (Jerry) Steele was a tremendous influence on me and a lot of players. I am glad we were able to honor him and celebrate his career with Kitty, Cindy, and Jenny, they are a special family. Certainly, Coach Steele was truly as genuine and as caring of a man as I have ever met. He gave me and guys like Dave Odom great guidance and support. He was someone you could call on. He always gave me outstanding advice." – High Point coach Tubby Smith on honoring the late Jerry Steele, to highpointpanthers.com.
"We are happy to get the win against a very good Guilford team. I was very impressed with Coach (Tom) Palombo, he had his team ready to play. They tried a little bit of everything, and they took us out of almost everything we tried to do in the first half. Certainly, have to give kudos to them, they played an unbelievable schedule. I think they have only played one game all year long at home. A tremendous record and they have a tremendous opportunity this year if they can stay healthy because they have some outstanding players." – Smith on Guilford.
Notable
The Quakers are able to count a 77-68 loss at UNC-Wilmington and the loss at High Point as exhibition games.
Records
Guilford: 4-3.
High Point: 5-4.
Up next
Guilford: At Ferrum, 2 p.m. Saturday.
High Point: South Carolina State (Rock Hill, S.C.), 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).