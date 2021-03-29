Hayden Koval says he'll be back with UNCG basketball

GREENSBORO — The UNCG men's basketball team got some good news Sunday afternoon when senior center Hayden Koval announced on social media that he will be returning for the 2021-22 season.

Koval averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this season after transferring to UNCG from Central Arkansas. The Propser, Texas, native will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to all student-athletes this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My experience here in Greensboro over the past year has helped me both as a player and a person," Koval wrote in the Tweet announcing his decision. "Cutting down nets is something I've always dreamed of. Let's do it again ... I'M COMING BACK for my 5th year."

The Spartans are expected to welcome back four starters from the team that went 21-9 and won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championships before losing to Florida State, 64-54, in the first round of the NCAA tournament: guards Keyshaun Langley and Kaleb Hunter, forward Angelo Allegri and post player Mohammed Abdulsalam. The starter who is not expected to return is two-time Southern Conference player of the year and three-time defensive player of the year Isaiah Miller, a 6-foot guard who led the team in scoring, assists and steals and was second in rebounding as a senior.

Koval started nine games and appeared in all 30. His ability to stretch the floor with 3-point shooting (26 made) while also providing some rim protection makes him valuable whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

