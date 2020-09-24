Heather Macy returns to Greensboro College to coach women's basketball team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Heather Macy, a 2000 alumna, has been hired as the women's basketball coach and an assistant athletics director at Greensboro College.

Macy returns with 20 years of college coaching experience, including 15 as a head coach. Last season, Macy was head women’s basketball coach at Spartanburg Methodist, which went 21-8 and won the Region X tournament and helped her earn coach-of-the-year honors.

“Coach Macy has had a remarkable coaching career since her playing days here at Greensboro College,” athletics director Kim Strable said in a statement. “As a point guard she was always a coach on the floor, and her passion for the game has taken her to great places."

Macy succeeds Randy Tuggle, who died this month at age 62 after battling pancreatic cancer for two years. Tuggle lead the Pride women to 198 victories.

Macy was head coach for eight seasons at East Carolina, becoming the winningest coach in school history with 134 victories. The Pirates won 20 or more games three times.

Macy resigned at ECU in 2018 after an internal review of the program led by the school athletics department’s compliance office.