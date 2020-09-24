Heather Macy returns to Greensboro College to coach women's basketball team

GREENSBORO — Heather Macy, a 2000 alumna, has been hired as the women's basketball coach and an assistant athletics director at Greensboro College.
Macy returns with 20 years of college coaching experience, including 15 as a head coach. Last season, Macy was head women’s basketball coach at Spartanburg Methodist, which went 21-8 and won the Region X tournament and helped her earn coach-of-the-year honors.
“Coach Macy has had a remarkable coaching career since her playing days here at Greensboro College,” athletics director Kim Strable said in a statement. “As a point guard she was always a coach on the floor, and her passion for the game has taken her to great places."
Macy succeeds Randy Tuggle, who died this month at age 62 after battling pancreatic cancer for two years. Tuggle lead the Pride women to 198 victories.
Macy was head coach for eight seasons at East Carolina, becoming the winningest coach in school history with 134 victories. The Pirates won 20 or more games three times.
Macy resigned at ECU in 2018 after an internal review of the program led by the school athletics department’s compliance office.
“I regret that my misunderstanding about practice rules has led to this end, but I have chosen to resign in order to save the university and the team from any unnecessary distractions,” Macy said in a statement released by ECU at the time.
Macy played four seasons at Greensboro, setting school records for three-point field goals attempted and made. She was inducted into the Greensboro College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the 1996 women's basketball team.
“Twenty years ago, Greensboro College helped mold, challenge and care for me as a young student-athlete," Macy said in a statement. "There would be no way to actually repay the faculty and coaches at GC for all of the life lessons and positive habits that were instilled within me.
“However, I will work each day with tremendous gratitude and pride in attempt to honor my four-year experience.”
