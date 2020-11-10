 Skip to main content
Here's when UNCG will face A&T in basketball during the 2020-21 season
aggiesuncgbkb (copy)

UNCG's Isaiah Miller, left, and A&T's Kwe Parker during last season's matchup at the Greensboro Coliseum. Both players are back for the 2020-21 season.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

GREENSBORO — The men's basketball teams from UNCG and A&T have a date. 

The Spartans and Aggies are scheduled to play each other at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at A&T's Corbett Sports Center, according to UNCG's schedule.

UNCG had earlier announced its participation in an event in Louisville, Ky., extending from the NCAA's opening night of Nov. 25 to Dec. 4 and giving the Spartans five games. The Southern Conference also had announced its 18-game league schedule. 

UNCG will open its home season Dec. 11 against N.C. Wesleyan, a USA South Conference member in NCAA Division III. The Spartans also have a home game against USC-Upstate on Dec. 15 and will visit Elon on Dec. 19.

A question for any of the games, including UNCG-A&T, is how many fans will be permitted during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it won't be quite like last season. 

The teams played to open the 2019-20 season before 8,131 at the Greensboro Coliseum, UNCG's home floor, with the Spartans winning 83-50.

“We appreciate the crowd so much. So much,” UNCG's James Dickey, who was a senior, said of the turnout that night. “I don’t think they realize how it helps. We get motivation from Coach (Wes) Miller and from ourselves, but that crowd just brings a different element that nothing else can bring. It gives us something more to play for. And we really enjoy it.”

This season's game will be the third in a four-year series. UNCG won in 2018 before an announced crowd of 5,006 at the 5,700-seat Corbett Sports Center.

The UNCG men were 23-9 and appeared to be in position to receive an NIT berth when the 2019-20 season was stopped because of the pandemic.

A&T, which was 17-15 overall but 12-4 during the MEAC regular season, had reached the semifinals of the league tournament in Norfolk, Va., when play was halted. The Aggies were the tournament's No. 2 seed and contending to win the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The UNCG-A&T game will again be a matchup featuring members of Guilford County's Langley basketball family.

A&T returns senior Kam Langley, who averaged 8.0 assists per game to lead Division I last season, to go with 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. The former Southwest Guilford star made first-team All-MEAC. UNCG's twins, Keyshaun and Kobe, also Southwest alums, are back for their sophomore seasons. Keyshaun Langley earned co-freshman of the year in voting by Southern Conference coaches.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

UNCG MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 25: Ark.-Little Rock (Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, Louisville, Ky.)

Nov. 27: Winthrop (Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, Louisville, Ky.)

Nov. 29: Duquesne (Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, Louisville, Ky.)

Dec. 2: Prairie View A&M (Louisville, Ky.)

Dec. 4: At Louisville

Dec. 11: N.C. Wesleyan, 7

Dec. 15: USC-Upstate, 7

Dec. 19: At Elon

Dec. 22: At A&T, 7

Dec. 30: At The Citadel

Jan. 2: East Tennessee State

Jan. 6: At Wofford

Jan. 9: Mercer

Jan. 13: At Western Carolina

Jan. 16: At Samford

Jan. 20: Wofford

Jan. 23: At Chattanooga

Jan. 27: At Furman

Jan. 30: VMI

Feb. 3: The Citadel

Feb. 6: Samford

Feb. 10: Furman

Feb. 13: At Mercer

Feb. 17: At VMI

Feb. 21: Chattanooga

Feb. 24: Western Carolina

Feb. 27: At East Tennessee State

