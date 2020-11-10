Here's when UNCG will face A&T in basketball during the 2020-21 season

GREENSBORO — The men's basketball teams from UNCG and A&T have a date.
The Spartans and Aggies are scheduled to play each other at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at A&T's Corbett Sports Center, according to UNCG's schedule.
UNCG had earlier announced its participation in an event in Louisville, Ky., extending from the NCAA's opening night of Nov. 25 to Dec. 4 and giving the Spartans five games. The Southern Conference also had announced its 18-game league schedule.
UNCG will open its home season Dec. 11 against N.C. Wesleyan, a USA South Conference member in NCAA Division III. The Spartans also have a home game against USC-Upstate on Dec. 15 and will visit Elon on Dec. 19.
A question for any of the games, including UNCG-A&T, is how many fans will be permitted during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it won't be quite like last season.
The teams played to open the 2019-20 season before 8,131 at the Greensboro Coliseum, UNCG's home floor, with the Spartans winning 83-50.
“We appreciate the crowd so much. So much,” UNCG's James Dickey, who was a senior, said of the turnout that night. “I don’t think they realize how it helps. We get motivation from Coach (Wes) Miller and from ourselves, but that crowd just brings a different element that nothing else can bring. It gives us something more to play for. And we really enjoy it.”
This season's game will be the third in a four-year series. UNCG won in 2018 before an announced crowd of 5,006 at the 5,700-seat Corbett Sports Center.
The UNCG men were 23-9 and appeared to be in position to receive an NIT berth when the 2019-20 season was stopped because of the pandemic.
A&T, which was 17-15 overall but 12-4 during the MEAC regular season, had reached the semifinals of the league tournament in Norfolk, Va., when play was halted. The Aggies were the tournament's No. 2 seed and contending to win the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
The UNCG-A&T game will again be a matchup featuring members of Guilford County's Langley basketball family.
A&T returns senior Kam Langley, who averaged 8.0 assists per game to lead Division I last season, to go with 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. The former Southwest Guilford star made first-team All-MEAC. UNCG's twins, Keyshaun and Kobe, also Southwest alums, are back for their sophomore seasons. Keyshaun Langley earned co-freshman of the year in voting by Southern Conference coaches.
