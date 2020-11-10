Here's when UNCG will face A&T in basketball during the 2020-21 season

This season's game will be the third in a four-year series. UNCG won in 2018 before an announced crowd of 5,006 at the 5,700-seat Corbett Sports Center.

The UNCG men were 23-9 and appeared to be in position to receive an NIT berth when the 2019-20 season was stopped because of the pandemic.

A&T, which was 17-15 overall but 12-4 during the MEAC regular season, had reached the semifinals of the league tournament in Norfolk, Va., when play was halted. The Aggies were the tournament's No. 2 seed and contending to win the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The UNCG-A&T game will again be a matchup featuring members of Guilford County's Langley basketball family.

A&T returns senior Kam Langley, who averaged 8.0 assists per game to lead Division I last season, to go with 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. The former Southwest Guilford star made first-team All-MEAC. UNCG's twins, Keyshaun and Kobe, also Southwest alums, are back for their sophomore seasons. Keyshaun Langley earned co-freshman of the year in voting by Southern Conference coaches.

