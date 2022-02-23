High Point completes regular-season sweep of A&T

Get it together

Jones said signs of fractures within the team come with losses, and he wants those fixed.

“I have to get back in there and try to get these guys back playing together by Saturday,” he said. “We have to play together if we’re going to win. They got to believe in each other. They got to trust each other. They got to go out and play for each other.”

The Aggies have dropped three in a row.

Power outage

Barely three minutes into the game, the Aggies used a time-out, likely to address porous defense, among other things.

“Early energy issue,” Jones said. “Early not sharing the ball issue, and we could not get rid of it for the entire game.”

High Point’s lead grew to 32-17 during a stretch when A&T’s Marcus Watson mishandled an alley-oop opportunity, something that could have turned momentum.

When High Point reserve Bryson Childress drained threes on consecutive second-half possessions, the Panthers’ lead ballooned to 59-38. John-Michael Wright pumped in 18 points and Zack Austin had 14 points.