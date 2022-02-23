High Point completes regular-season sweep of A&T

GREENSBORO — It might be a good thing that North Carolina A&T won’t have to deal with High Point any more in conference competition.
The Panthers showed up Wednesday night at Corbett Sports Center and gave the Aggies' men's basketball team a dose of Big South Conference men’s basketball, winning 78-58.
That’s a season sweep for High Point.
So for Aggies guard Kameron Langley, a fifth-year player, it was another loss to his hometown team.
“Every time I step on the court, I’m just trying to do anything I can to win,” Langley said. “This game did mean a little extra to me because High Point.”
It marked A&T’s first home competition in Big South Conference play since this week’s official announcement that Aggies (6-9 Big South, 11-18 overall) are bolting the conference after one season to join the Colonial Athletic Association.
So it’s A&T’s version of one-and-done — with the still-fresh Big South banners hanging in the gym.
The Panthers (6-9, 12-17) took advantage of two league matchups with A&T this winter.
“We might see them again in the tournament,” High Point coach G.G. Smith said. “I pretty sure I’ll talk to Coach (Will) Jones and we’ll probably put them on the schedule and I think it’ll be great to keep them on the schedule. … I wish they’d be in our conference a little bit longer, but I understand it’s a business.”
Other takeaways from Wednesday night:
One to go
Langley, a Southwest Guilford graduate, will play his last home game in the regular-season finale Saturday vs. Radford.
“It has been a while,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been here 10, 12 years. I’m going to miss it, but just going to enjoy the experiences I (had) here.”
Langley and Collin Smith both scored 14 points Wednesday night. Langley distributed seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.
“It has got to be more than Kam,” Jones said. “Kam can’t win a ball game by himself. He needs more guys to get out there and play.”
There’s No. 1
The victory was the first for High Point in three tries since Smith became the coach for the Panthers, replacing his father.
“To win it here, close to home and win it at a really great university like A&T, it was something,” Smith said. “… Didn’t have to leave the county, so that’s pretty good.”
Tubby Smith, wearing a purple sweater, watched from the fifth row behind the High Point bench, just more than a week since stepping down as head coach.
Get it together
Jones said signs of fractures within the team come with losses, and he wants those fixed.
“I have to get back in there and try to get these guys back playing together by Saturday,” he said. “We have to play together if we’re going to win. They got to believe in each other. They got to trust each other. They got to go out and play for each other.”
The Aggies have dropped three in a row.
Power outage
Barely three minutes into the game, the Aggies used a time-out, likely to address porous defense, among other things.
“Early energy issue,” Jones said. “Early not sharing the ball issue, and we could not get rid of it for the entire game.”
High Point’s lead grew to 32-17 during a stretch when A&T’s Marcus Watson mishandled an alley-oop opportunity, something that could have turned momentum.
When High Point reserve Bryson Childress drained threes on consecutive second-half possessions, the Panthers’ lead ballooned to 59-38. John-Michael Wright pumped in 18 points and Zack Austin had 14 points.
Unlike the meeting at High Point, the Aggies’ full-court press failed to make them a threat down the stretch.