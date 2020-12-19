High Point men clobber William & Mary

The Panthers never trailed in the game. They led for 37:18 and had their largest run of the day with their game-opening 14-0 burst. The Panthers nearly had two double-doubles as Flowers had 10 points and seven rebounds, Elmore scored 14 points and brought in seven boards as well. Caden Sanchez also had seven rebounds. The Panthers outrebounded the Tribe 42-30. It was HPU's second game this season with five or more made three-pointers as HPU recorded seven made triples on the day.