High Point Rockers to host Big South Conference baseball tournament beginning Wednesday

High Point's Truist Point, home of the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers, will host the Big South Conference college baseball tournament this week.

Three games are scheduled daily, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. The championship game is at noon Saturday, with a second game, if necessary, to follow.

Campbell is the six-team tournament's top seed.

High Point (14-10 Big South, 23-31) is the No. 4 seed and will meet No. 5 Charleston Southern at 11 a.m. Wednesday to open the event.

N.C. A&T, in its only season in the Big South before moving to the Colonial Athletic Association, finished its season with a 3-21 league record and 15-38 overall mark and did not qualify for the league tournament.

Tickets, all general admission, are $15 for adults and $10 for students or children for a one-day pass, which includes all games. Information: HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000 or info@highpointrockers.com.

All games will air on ESPN+.