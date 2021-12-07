High Point Rockers to host Big South Conference baseball tournament

HIGH POINT — The Big South Conference, whose members include A&T and High Point, will stage its conference baseball tournament at the High Point Rockers' Truist Point.

The league and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation announced that the six-team double-elimination tournament to determine an automatic bid to the NCAA championship will be May 25-28.

Ticket pricing and availability will be announced in February. All games in the event will air on ESPN platforms.

“It is a beautiful new fan-friendly ballpark, but most importantly it will provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes," Commissioner Kyle Kallander said in a news release. "It is the perfect venue for our nationally competitive baseball programs."

A&T went 22-32 last season, its last one in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but did not advance to the league tournament.