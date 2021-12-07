 Skip to main content
High Point Rockers to host Big South Conference baseball tournament
HIGH POINT — The Big South Conference, whose members include A&T and High Point, will stage its conference baseball tournament at the High Point Rockers' Truist Point.

The league and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation announced that the six-team double-elimination tournament to determine an automatic bid to the NCAA championship will be May 25-28.

Ticket pricing and availability will be announced in February. All games in the event will air on ESPN platforms.

“It is a beautiful new fan-friendly ballpark, but most importantly it will provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes," Commissioner Kyle Kallander said in a news release. "It is the perfect venue for our nationally competitive baseball programs."

A&T went 22-32 last season, its last one in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but did not advance to the league tournament.

High Point went 14-31 and finished ninth in the 10-team Big South's regular season (12-25). Joey Hammond, a Charlotte alumnus who had worked the last seven seasons as a volunteer coach at Wake Forest, was hired to coach the program in June 2021. The Panthers will open the season with a three-game series at Jacksonville beginning Feb. 18.

Campbell won the Big South in 2021 and won two games in the Starkville regional before bwing eliminated by eventual national champion Mississippi State.

