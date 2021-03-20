High Point women to take on UConn on national TV

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The High Point University women's basketball team (22-6, 17-3 Big South) makes its NCAA Tournament debut in prime time on Sunday night on ESPN at 8 p.m.

The No. 16-seed Panthers are scheduled to take on No. 1-seed UConn (24-1, 18-0 Big East) in the Alamodome.

High Point and UConn have never met before and Sunday will be just the fourth time High Point has played a member of the Big East as it is currently configured.

High Point won its first Big South Tournament title last Sunday with a 62-46 victory over Campbell. Redshirt sophomore Jenson Edwards led the way for the panthers, scoring 19 points and adding five assists in 38 minutes.

UConn ended the regular season atop both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. That makes this the 12th time the Panthers have played a ranked opponent, and the first time they have played the nation's top team.

High Point is 0-11 all-time in its their meetings with ranked opponents, with the closest game being a 16-point loss to No. 25 Vanderbilt in 2011.

UConn won its 19th Big East championship this season and enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the 22nd time.

This is UConn's 32nd consecutive trip to the women's tournament. The Huskies are going for their 12th national championship and are trying to extend their streak to 13 straight Final Four appearances.