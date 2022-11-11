High-scoring game expected for North Carolina-Wake Forest at Truist Field

WINSTON-SALEM — Which defense will show up on Saturday?

That’s the biggest question swirling around the North Carolina-Wake Forest football game.

If the past two games played between the schools are any indication, its likely to be a track meet with touchdowns galore that should entertain fans and an ESPN2 audience.

In 2020 and ’21, with both games in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels won both shootouts with the basketball-like scores of 58-55 and 59-53.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons is hoping Saturday's game is a little more like the one in 2019, when the Demon Deacons won 24-18 at Truist Field.

“Absolutely,” Clawson said when asked if this rivalry game is a little different. “This is the flagship university of the state, and there's a long history and rivalry with this game. One of our highest moments as a program was when we beat these guys in ‘19, and won the Big Four.”

While that win, played before the pandemic hit (which seems like it was about six years ago) was a big deal, Clawson also remembers the high-scoring losses.

“One of the lowest moments I've ever experienced was a year ago when we gave up the lead at Carolina,” he said. “So this game, and we put a lot into it, our players are invested and these games matter. You know, that locker room after N.C. State was not a happy place. And that's good because that means guys care.”

Coach Mack Brown, who has the Tar Heels at 8-1 and ranked 15th, is 11-3 all-time in his career against the Demon Deacons. That includes a win when he was head coach of Appalachian State. Brown’s offense features redshirt quarterback Drake Maye, who has accounted for 35 touchdowns and has helped the Tar Heels lead the ACC in just about every offensive category.

Brad Lambert, the defensive coordinator, will be facing a team that’s scored 48 touchdowns and is averaging nearly 500 yards of offense per game.

The good news is that Clawson says his defense is as healthy as it’s been this late in the season in a long time. Defensive end Rondell Bothroyd is still considered a game-time decision with an injury. He missed last week’s N.C. State game but if he can play he will certainly help the cause.

“We’re still a good football team,” Clawson said of the two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game. “I don't think this year we really have any fatigue on defense. We have so much depth that we're playing so many players and the snap counts are way down. I think the nature of what we do on offense probably helps our defense prepare for a game like this.”

Here are three things to look for:

Hartman bouncing back

If Sam Hartman, a redshirt junior quarterback, doesn’t come back next season — which is likely the case — then he has just two more home games left. If there’s anybody who can match what North Carolina can do offensively, it’s Wake Forest. While Hartman has nine turnovers in his past two games, he’s too good not to bounce back. Whether it’s a high scoring game or low scoring game, Hartman needs to cut down on his turnovers for the Demon Deacons to win.

Watching the wide receivers

It’s a good bet that the NFL scouts in attendance will be keeping an eye on the wide receivers for both teams. UNC’s Josh Downs (63 catches, eight touchdowns) and Antoine Greene (26 catches, six touchdowns) have been Maye’s main targets. Wake Forest also has talent galore at wide receiver led by A.T. Perry. The difference in the game could come down to a wide receiver making a big play, and with Perry, Donavon Greene, Jahmal Banks and Ke’Shawn Williams the Demon Deacons have more depth.

Special teams highlighted

One of the big changes for Wake Forest this season was on special teams with Matthew Dennis taking over as the field-goal kicker. The redshirt freshman has been quietly very good after replacing Nick Sciba, the NCAA leader as far as accuracy goes. With how close this games have been in the past three years, it could come down to either Dennis or Noah Burnette of the Tar Heels. This season Dennis is 10 of 12 on field goal attempts with his longest field goal of 46 yards. Burnette, a sophomore, is 8 of 10 on field goal attempts this season with his longest of 47 yards.