Hot-shooting VMI shuts down UNCG, pulls away for victory

A recap of UNCG's 76-65 men's basketball loss to VMI at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Stars
VMI
Kamdyn Curfman: 18 points (6-for-10 FG, 4-for-5 3FG).
Trey Bonham: 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists.
Jake Stephens: 15 points (5-for-7 FG, 3-for-5 3FG), six rebounds, four assists.
Honor Huff: 14 points (5-for-6 FG, 4-for-5 3FG).
UNCG
Keyshaun Langley: 19 points.
Kobe Langley: 12 points, four assists.
Notable
• VMI shot 66.7 percent, making 26 of 39 shots and 12 of 19 from three-point range.
• UNCG didn't score in the game's final 4:10, missing its last eight field-goal attempts over the nearly final six minutes.
• After rallying from an 11-point first-half deficit, UNCG took two briefs leads, 59-58 with 6:55 to go and 62-60 with 5:54 to play, after a three by Kaleb Hunter. His basket was his team's last of the night.