 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot-shooting VMI shuts down UNCG, pulls away for victory
0 Comments
top story

Hot-shooting VMI shuts down UNCG, pulls away for victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A recap of UNCG's 76-65 men's basketball loss to VMI at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Stars

VMI

Kamdyn Curfman: 18 points (6-for-10 FG, 4-for-5 3FG).

Trey Bonham: 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists.

Jake Stephens: 15 points (5-for-7 FG, 3-for-5 3FG), six rebounds, four assists.

Honor Huff: 14 points (5-for-6 FG, 4-for-5 3FG).

UNCG

Keyshaun Langley: 19 points.

Kobe Langley: 12 points, four assists.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Notable

VMI shot 66.7 percent, making 26 of 39 shots and 12 of 19 from three-point range.

 UNCG didn't score in the game's final 4:10, missing its last eight field-goal attempts over the nearly final six minutes.

 After rallying from an 11-point first-half deficit, UNCG took two briefs leads, 59-58 with 6:55 to go and 62-60 with 5:54 to play, after a three by Kaleb Hunter. His basket was his team's last of the night.

 VMI made six of its eight final shots over the last 7:45, two of them three-pointers by Curfman.

Records

VMI: 6-5 Southern Conference, 13-10 overall.

UNCG: 4-6, 12-10.

Up next

VMI: Western Carolina, 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

UNCG: At Furman, noon Saturday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert