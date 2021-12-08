I-40 segments near Chapel Hill to honor Dean Smith, Roy Williams

“This is a tremendous honor,” Kristen Smith Young and Scott Smith said in a statement on behalf of Coach Smith’s wife, Linnea, and his five children. “ We are grateful to the Town of Chapel Hill and the North Carolina Department of Transportation for arranging this lasting recognition. Though we know our dad didn’t want to be in the spotlight, he traveled these roads often both as a recruiter and a competitor. We hope as others drive through this area, either coming to Chapel Hill, supporting a home or rival team or are just passing through, they might have a positive memory of Coach Smith, about a game, the basketball teams he coached or time spent in this town and at the University.”