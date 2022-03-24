'Investing in women' builds fan base for South Carolina women's basketball program

GREENSBORO — The drill looked effortless, a simple three-player weave.

South Carolina veterans Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere and Destiny Littleton ran the length of the court, passing the basketball between them. The ball never touched the floor and Boston finished the trip with a layup.

“Let me hear you, Ticia!” Boston shouted at the end, her words echoing among the empty blue seats in the cavernous Greensboro Coliseum.

You could hear every word during Thursday’s practice session.

Come Friday, that will change.

Come Friday, the Coliseum will be neither empty nor quiet. Far from it.

No. 1 South Carolina (31-2) takes on fifth-seeded North Carolina (25-6) in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Women’s Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum.

“Just super excited to be here in Greensboro,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “Our players are looking forward to some great competition against UNC, and we hope that it’s a packed house.”

That’s an understatement. South Carolina has led the nation in attendance the past eight years in a row, and the Gamecocks play this game a scant 183 miles from Colonial Life Arena, their home on Lincoln Street in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina drew a paid attendance of 196,286 in 16 home games this season.

To put that in perspective, the entire Southern Conference — all eight teams including UNCG — drew 165,885 in 241 home and road women’s games this season.

“We’ve been in a really long marriage with our fans,” Staley said. “It’s been great because it organically happened.”

Winning helps, to be sure. But attracting fans goes beyond simply winning a lot of games, and Staley has been the catalyst for last 13 seasons.

“We are very fortunate that we had some of the best talent in our state, and we made sure we cornered our state to make it real difficult for (recruits) to tell us no,” Staley said. “South Carolina loves their own, and they’re going to show up to support their own. So when you have the best talent in the state representing our program, they come, and they keep coming.”

Staley paused a moment, looking back over the years, reflecting on the evolution of her program.

“It was winning. It was word of mouth. It was kind of bandwagon-ish,” she said. “But it happened organically, and we’ve created an environment in which people want to come see us play. People want to come downtown and have dinner and come to a game.

“It’s investing in women. It’s investing in women on our campus from the president to the AD. Everybody at South Carolina wants our women’s programs to win.”

That’s not lost on the players. Boston, a 6-foot-5 junior forward who averages 16.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, said the team doesn’t take its fan base for granted.

“No matter where we travel, we have Gamecock fans in the crowd,” Boston said. “It just means a lot, because they will fight for us no matter what. It’s just really special to be able to hear them every night.”

The fan base does, in fact, travel. In 17 games outside Columbia this season, South Carolina drew 81,764.

“South Carolina, their crowd has woken up,” North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart said. “Dawn has forced their crowd to wake up with all the work that she’s done. … We’re playing for something important, so the crowd will be — well, it won’t be quiet. And it shouldn’t be. ... It matters to everybody.”

The last time these two Carolina teams faced each other in an NCAA Greensboro Regional was in 2015. The Gamecocks won by two, and the paid attendance was 6,286 that night.

This year’s game will almost certainly eclipse that figure. As of Thursday afternoon, Ticketmaster showed no seats available in the Coliseum’s lower seating bowl Friday.

“In terms of being in Greensboro, I’m not sure it’s an advantage,” Banghart said. “... But we’ve shot on these rims before (at the ACC Tournament). It’s also just good for women’s basketball. You’ve got two giant programs with giant traditions, giant legacy, superstars that will be in attendance from both sides.

“It’s played in Greensboro. You got North Carolina-South Carolina. For the basketball purists: You’re welcome. It’s a really awesome environment for a basketball game.”