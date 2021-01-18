Isaiah Miller, UNCG Spartans roll to third straight victory

• So you want to play in the NBA someday? The Spartans were playing in their third game in five days, something the NBA does all the time. In the COVID-19 season where you play the games when you can, the Spartans still had a high energy level. Playing at the Greensboro Coliseum helped, but the Spartans were up to the challenge.

• One of the keys for UNCG defensively was keeping Kaiden Rice, the top three-point shooter in the Southern Conference, in check. In the first half, five players took turns guarding Rice, who made his first three but then missed his next seven attempts. By halftime the Spartans had held him to 4-for-12 from three-point range. Going into Monday night’s game Rice was shooting 45 percent on three-pointers. That solid defense on Rice continued in the second half, and Miller blocked a three-point attempt by Rice at the top of the key during the game-changing run.

What they're saying

"I think we were pretty fresh. We got in from Alabama (on Saturday night) and just rested our bodies and went through some walk-through stuff. Everybody did what they had to do to win the game." – Isaiah Miller.

"If they were giving me something, I was taking it every time. I wasn't going to miss an opportunity to get somebody the ball or create my own offense." – Miller.