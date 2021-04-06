Isaiah Miller turns his attention to NBA, won't return to UNCG

“I really believe that he can help NBA teams win basketball games," Wes Miller said, noting that his best player has the physical characteristics to play at that level. But it's one elite skill or "superpower is the term we use here at UNCG," the coach said, that could allow him to win one of the 400 jobs in the NBA.

"Isaiah’s ability to guard on the ball and in ball screens, to me, is as good as any player in the world," his coach said. "The NBA is a league where you have to guard the ball and you have to guard screens on the ball on virtually every possession, and the most difficult position at which to do that is the point guard position. Isaiah can do that.”

His coach also believes Isaiah Miller "just has it."

Wes Miller said it's "really important for NBA teams to know is that he has a personality, a character, a charisma that is really difficult to describe. … You could try to describe it to people for hours, but if you get around Isaiah Miller and you get in his presence, it’s the positivity, the way he impacts people, the energy that he gives everybody around him. He’s like that when he walks through the office door. He’s like that when he walks into the team meeting room for lunch when you’re on the road.