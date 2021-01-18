Isaiah Miller, UNCG Spartans roll to third straight victory

UNCG's men's basketball team won its third straight game Monday night with a 87-73 win over The Citadel at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans won
The Spartans held down one of the highest-scoring teams in the country. The Bulldogs were averaging 93 points per game, but the Spartans controlled the pace of the game. What also helped was how well the Spartans' Isaiah Miller, the best player on the court, played.
Stars
The Citadel
Kaiden Rice: 14 points, 6 rebounds.
Hayden Brown: 14 points, 6 rebounds.
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 30 points (15-for-25 FG), 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks.
Kaleb Hunter: 13 points.
Mohammed Abdulsalam: 12 points (6-for-8 FG), 11 rebounds.
Observations
• Isaiah Miller has had so many great games in his career for the Spartans, but Monday night has to rank among the best. He helped the Spartans build a 10-point lead early in the second half. He went to the bench for a rest and the Bulldogs cut the lead to five points. Enter Miller again, and all of sudden the Spartans were leading 73-60 with 7:26 left in the game.
• So you want to play in the NBA someday? The Spartans were playing in their third game in five days, something the NBA does all the time. In the COVID-19 season where you play the games when you can, the Spartans still had a high energy level. Playing at the Greensboro Coliseum helped, but the Spartans were up to the challenge.
• One of the keys for UNCG defensively was keeping Kaiden Rice, the top three-point shooter in the Southern Conference, in check. In the first half, five players took turns guarding Rice, who made his first three but then missed his next seven attempts. By halftime the Spartans had held him to 4-for-12 from three-point range. Going into Monday night’s game Rice was shooting 45 percent on three-pointers. That solid defense on Rice continued in the second half, and Miller blocked a three-point attempt by Rice at the top of the key during the game-changing run.
What they're saying
"I think we were pretty fresh. We got in from Alabama (on Saturday night) and just rested our bodies and went through some walk-through stuff. Everybody did what they had to do to win the game." – Isaiah Miller.
"If they were giving me something, I was taking it every time. I wasn't going to miss an opportunity to get somebody the ball or create my own offense." – Miller.
"I thought we did a pretty good job on him. I think he was 1-for-11 on threes after he made those first three, so we did a good job of adjusting on him. I think they are leading the nation in made threes, and I look down on the stat sheet and they are 9-for-23 for the game, so it's nice to see we were alert to their shooters." – Spartans coach Wes Miller on the defense on Rice.
"We definitely like playing games for sure. When you play the third game, you feel kind of tired, but we just feed off the energy and you forget about the fatigue. You just play." – Abdulsalam.
Statistics
Records
The Citadel: 1-3 Southern Conference, 8-3 overall.
UNCG: 4-2, 9-5.
Up next
The Citadel: Mercer, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).
UNCG: At Chattanooga, noon Saturday (ESPN+).