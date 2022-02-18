 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's official: N.C. A&T will join Colonial Athletic Association
0 Comments
top story breaking

It's official: N.C. A&T will join Colonial Athletic Association

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

The N.C. A&T athletics program is headed to the Colonial Athletic Association.

The 13-member Board of Trustees voted unanimously, 13-0, Friday to accept an invitation from the league.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A&T will pay a $500,000 entry fee to join the CAA and a $500,000 exit fee to the Big South Conference, which it joined July 1, 2021, after a half-century of membership in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

A&T would join July 1 in all sports except football, which will remain in the Big South Conference for one more year, and bowling, which remains in the MEAC.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined for four weeks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says
Ncat

A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says

"A&T baseball has a rich history and has always been connected in some form to War Memorial Stadium," head baseball coach Ben Hall said in a news release. "This acquisition is a game-changer for not only our baseball program and university as a whole but the surrounding community in East Greensboro."

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert