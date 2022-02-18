It's official: N.C. A&T will join Colonial Athletic Association

The N.C. A&T athletics program is headed to the Colonial Athletic Association.

The 13-member Board of Trustees voted unanimously, 13-0, Friday to accept an invitation from the league.

A&T will pay a $500,000 entry fee to join the CAA and a $500,000 exit fee to the Big South Conference, which it joined July 1, 2021, after a half-century of membership in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

A&T would join July 1 in all sports except football, which will remain in the Big South Conference for one more year, and bowling, which remains in the MEAC.

