Jarrett Hensley joins list of Spartans headed to Wes Miller's Cincinnati program

New UNCG men's basketball coach Mike Jones, more than most in what have become free-agency days of college basketball, has quite the challenge on building a roster.
Jarrett Hensley, UNCG's first top-150 recruit (Rivals.com) and a member of the high school class of 2020, has become the third player to decide to join former Spartans coach Wes Miller at Cincinnati.
Thank you UNCG🙏🏼 #Gobearcats pic.twitter.com/gKuBFTumw3— Jarrett Hensley (@_jarretthensley) April 23, 2021
Hensley, who is 6 feet 8, played in 28 games for Miller as a freshman and averaged 1.9 points.
Greensboro's John Newman, who said he would leave Clemson to attend UNCG and play for Miller, and Hayden Koval, a 7-1 center, also have said they wanted to move to Cincinnati. Koval tweeted on Thursday night that he would enter the transfer portal, and Hensley followed on Friday.
Miller is also hiring Chris LePore, one of his UNCG assistant coaches.
Player movement in this offseason is as great as it's ever been in the game's history. Not only did the NCAA allow an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic, but the organization is allowing players to move from one school to another one time without having to sit out for a full year. VerbalCommits.com, which has tracked the NCAA's transfer portal, has listed 1,450 transfer candidates among Division I's 353 programs, an average of more than four per school.
Also in the portal for UNCG, according to VerbalCommits.com, are small forward Angelo Allegri; shooting guards Kaleb Hunter and Michael Hueitt; power forward Bas Leyte; and point guard Ryan Tankelewicz, the brother of Miller's UNCG director of operations Tom Tankelewicz.
That would leave Jones with twin guards Keyshaun and Kobe Langley; guards A.J. McGinnis, J.C. Tharrington and Reggie Raynor; and forwards Mohammed Abdulsalam, Khyre Thompson and Dericko Williams from the 2020-21 roster unless players choose to return.
Keyshaun Langley started 29 games and Abdulsalam started all 30, but none of the other players have started a game. Besides Keyshaun Langley and Abdulsalam in that group, only McGinnis, Thompson and Kobe Langley averaged double-figures minutes in 2020-21.
Isaiah Miller, the two-time league player of the year, completed four seasons and will enter the NBA Draft.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
