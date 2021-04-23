Jarrett Hensley joins list of Spartans headed to Wes Miller's Cincinnati program

That would leave Jones with twin guards Keyshaun and Kobe Langley; guards A.J. McGinnis, J.C. Tharrington and Reggie Raynor; and forwards Mohammed Abdulsalam, Khyre Thompson and Dericko Williams from the 2020-21 roster unless players choose to return.

Keyshaun Langley started 29 games and Abdulsalam started all 30, but none of the other players have started a game. Besides Keyshaun Langley and Abdulsalam in that group, only McGinnis, Thompson and Kobe Langley averaged double-figures minutes in 2020-21.

Isaiah Miller, the two-time league player of the year, completed four seasons and will enter the NBA Draft.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

