John Currie, Wake Forest prepared for NIL and are eager to see how the market shakes out

But now, with a new norm set in college athletics, the rest of the system is starting to shake out. North Carolina is one of the states without approved legislation. Currie said he doesn’t feel like that puts schools at a disadvantage. However, he does feel a need for uniformity, to avoid situations where multiple states’ NIL jurisdictions are brought into play about what is and isn’t allowed for student-athletes.

“The best way to create the fairest model for the most student-athletes and ensure that we can continue to sustain the college athletics enterprise, which provides $3.5 billion in scholarship assistance every year to student-athletes, we need a national standard,” Currie said. “We need a national law, and hopefully the commerce committee will, at some point, in the U.S. Senate will have consensus on a law that would provide some across-the-board consistency and protect opportunities for student-athletes.”

Athletics departments will also have to figure out the potential shift of advertising money from schools to student-athletes. Currie said that’s not necessarily an issue either, and that doesn't make up the bulk of revenue generated, but it will require more creativity as athletics departments continue funding the elements that make up some of the student-athlete experience.