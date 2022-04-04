Kansas' rally subdues Carolina in NCAA Tournament championship game

A national championship wouldn't have made North Carolina the most unlikely winner in NCAA Tournament history. It would have been the most unlikely Carolina team to win.

But as quickly as the Tar Heels, a No. 8 seed, built a 16-point first-half lead and inspired rookie head coach Hubert Davis came a second-half Kansas charge. And the top-seeded Jayhawks rallied to score a 72-69 victory Monday night over a Carolina team with a short bench, foul trouble and ankle issues for Armando Bacot going into the game and Caleb Love early in the second half.

Loyola Chicago, in 1963, held the previous record in overcoming a 15-point deficit to win a title. Kansas did the Ramblers one better, once trailing by 16 and wiping out a 40-25 halftime deficit and going ahead with a 31-10 surge in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Then Bacot re-rolled his ankle with 38 seconds remaining and his team down 70-69, and Kansas took advantage with a David McCormack basket with 22 seconds to play. Two missed threes then a pass that sailed out of bounds doomed Carolina with four seconds to go. Still, after a Jayhawks turnover, Carolina had one last chance, but Love's miss ended it.

Bacot finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, becoming the only player in tournament history to register a double-double in all six tournament games. RJ Davis also scored 15 to go with 12 rebounds, and Brady Manek (13 rebounds, two first-half shots to the face) and Love added 13 points each. But the Tar Heels missed 50 of 73 field-goal attempts, going 11-for-40 in the second half after building the 15-point edge.

While the players and coaching staff will feel the sting of losing in the sport's most important game, the run through March and into these first few days of April have re-energized a fan base that wasn't sure, just seven weeks ago, whether Carolina would even make the tournament. Instead, the Tar Heels eliminated the 2021 national champion, Baylor, after blowing a 25-point second-half lead; big-name UCLA; and tournament darling Saint Peter's on the way to New Orleans.

And, by the way, two of the wins in their late-season push of six- and five-game winning streaks will be remembered by Tar Heels fans for a lifetime: A victory over Duke in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game before nearly a hundred of his former players, then yet another over the Blue Devils in the semifinals Saturday, their first NCAA Tournament matchup to send the sport's winningest coach into retirement.

And in a broader view, Carolina fans have seen Davis and his staff effectively navigate roster turnover prompted by the transfer portal and breathe new hope into a program that endured a losing season (14-19) in 2019-20 and a first-round NCAA Tournament exit in what turned out to be Roy Williams' final game before he announced his retirement two weeks later.

