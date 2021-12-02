Karen Buxton to coach Greensboro College in women's triathlon debut

Greensboro College is adding the nation's 38th program for women's triathlon, and the Pride is tapping a well-known coach and triathlete in the Gate City to lead the way.
Karen Buxton, who has coached multiple sports including the swimming, cycling and running disciplines in triathlon and who has competed in more than 160 triathlons and duathlons, will lead the program, which will make its debut in fall 2022.
"She has become one of the most admired and respected athletes in the United States and her long list of accomplishments speak to both her talent and tenacity as a competitor in these endurance events," athletics director Kim Strable said in a news release.
Women's triathlon, Greensboro's 19th varsity program, is labeled an emerging sport in the NCAA. Forty programs are needed for the sport to reach championship level.
A grant from USA Triathlon Foundation is making the program possible.
“Greensboro College is pleased to be making history in helping the USA Triathlon initiative achieve the NCAA benchmark in advancing women's intercollegiate triathlon from the 'emerging sport' category to a full-fledged NCAA championship sport," Strable said. "That benchmark of 40-plus sponsoring colleges and universities is expected to be achieved this year, and our program is part of the final push to make that happen.”
Buxton also has coached soccer, basketball, softball, skiing and field hockey. She is a four-time Team USA Triathlon member and six-time Team USA Duathlon member.
“When I think about one of the top coaches in all of the U.S., Karen Buxton comes to mind," Tim Yount, USA Triathlon’s chief sport development officer, said in a statement. "Not only is she one of the most respected coaches in triathlon, she is one of the most knowledgeable and well-positioned to take on the task that the collegiate triathlon system will present to her.”
Matt Clancy, the owner of E3 Endurance in Greensboro, saluted his colleague.
“Karen Buxton is one of the best triathlon coaches in the country," Clancy said in a news release. "Definitely the best in North Carolina. One can only imagine how soon they will be a national force.“
And Melissa Roberts, the Triad Tri Team president, added: “I honestly can't say enough positive things about Karen. I work with her on three different levels/areas and in all she is the hardest worker, the first to get her 'hands dirty' and get the job done. She has a heart of gold, and she pushes others as well as herself to their very best.”
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
