Karen Buxton to coach Greensboro College in women's triathlon debut

Buxton also has coached soccer, basketball, softball, skiing and field hockey. She is a four-time Team USA Triathlon member and six-time Team USA Duathlon member.

“When I think about one of the top coaches in all of the U.S., Karen Buxton comes to mind," Tim Yount, USA Triathlon’s chief sport development officer, said in a statement. "Not only is she one of the most respected coaches in triathlon, she is one of the most knowledgeable and well-positioned to take on the task that the collegiate triathlon system will present to her.”

Matt Clancy, the owner of E3 Endurance in Greensboro, saluted his colleague.

“Karen Buxton is one of the best triathlon coaches in the country," Clancy said in a news release. "Definitely the best in North Carolina. One can only imagine how soon they will be a national force.“

And Melissa Roberts, the Triad Tri Team president, added: “I honestly can't say enough positive things about Karen. I work with her on three different levels/areas and in all she is the hardest worker, the first to get her 'hands dirty' and get the job done. She has a heart of gold, and she pushes others as well as herself to their very best.”

