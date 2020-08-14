Madison Cone wants to play football.
“Everybody who knows me knows that I’m down to play,” says the Wisconsin defensive back from Kernersville.
But it “wasn’t too shocking” to the former East Forsyth standout when the Big Ten Conference announced days ago that it was postponing fall sports, including football, to the spring because of uncertainty surrounding player safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It definitely hurts, though,” said the 5-foot-9, 180-pound graduate student. “You put a lot of time and a lot of effort into this, especially me going into my final year. I feel like I’m at my best right now, that I’m playing the best ball that I’ve played since I got to Wisconsin. It definitely hurts in that respect, but at some point it has to be bigger than football and you have to do what’s best for all the individuals from a safety perspective and just make the best decision.”
With two weeks off before the Sept. 2 start of fall classes at Wisconsin, Cone flew home Thursday to spend time with his family.
“Going home in August is something I never saw coming,” said Cone, who completed his bachelor’s degree in community and nonprofit leadership in May. When he returns to campus he’ll be working on a master’s in intercollegiate athletics administration and looking to cap a career in which he’s played 33 games and started two for the Badgers.
“There’s still a ton of unknowns on how things are going to run when we get back," Cone said after meeting with head coach Paul Chryst on Wednesday, "so us going home for these two weeks gives our coaches and our conference time to put together a plan on how they want the fall to look.”
It also gives Cone some rare time with his family.
“Over the last 3½ years I’ve missed a lot of time at home, so getting back is always great for me ... ” he said. “My path brought me out here. (Older brother) Drew’s been a couple of places. (Younger brother) Jalen’s at Virginia Tech. … I’ve definitely grown a lot since I’ve come to Wisconsin. As close as we are, me being out here has triggered tremendous growth in myself. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Things definitely happened for me as they should have. I’m exactly where God wants me to be.”
Cone’s faith is a strong driver in his life. It’s gotten him through being away from home, helped him overcome injuries (including a right patellar tendon issue that was treated with platelet-rich plasma therapy earlier this year) and fueled a passion on social issues that has landed him on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list for community service.
“My whole stance in getting involved is that, for anyone who knows me, it’s always going to come back to my faith,” he said. “Colossians 3:14 says, ‘Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony.’ I honestly feel that genuine love is what our world is missing. ... I want to not just talk that but actually be an example.”
Cone put his faith into action as Wisconsin’s male representative on the Big Ten’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Coalition, and he played a significant role in the university’s decision to change the “W” in the school’s crest from white to black on athletics uniforms “as a show of support, inclusion and unity.”
“I think any time that you get something coming from all of your student-athletes, there is no question that this is important," Chryst told the Wisconsin State Journal. "It’s important to us all. I personally love it when it comes from the student-athletes. It’s powerful."
Cone puts a lot of thought into which causes he supports. The Badgers leader said he “never really got behind” the #WeWantTo Play movement that went viral on Twitter last weekend after a number of high-profile college football players expressed their desire for schools and conferences to play a fall schedule.
“You don’t come to college and put in these hours and spend this much time on a craft to not want to play,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense. Nobody doesn’t want to play. But we want to do it in an environment that’s safe and is not going to put us at risk. I understand what guys were trying to do and I’m not bashing them. I get it, but honestly (wanting to play) was never a question.”
The only question for Cone is safety. When the right protocols are in place at Wisconsin and in the Big Ten, he’ll be back on the field with his teammates looking to build on a 10-4 season in 2019 that included a trip to the Rose Bowl.
“We’re going to work on our skills and get better so that when the next opportunity arises we’ll be ready to take the field and ready to showcase what we’ve got,” Cone said. “For me, I have one season left and with all the uncertainty out there I’m just sitting back and waiting to see what the NCAA and the conference come up with for what the spring is going to look like.”
