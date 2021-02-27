Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU

When it was over, the Tar Heels joined Williams at midcourt to quickly honor Williams for the milestone victory after becoming just the fourth Division I men's coach to hit 900 wins.

It also marked North Carolina's first home game with fans in attendance, which came after Gov. Roy Cooper eased public-gathering restrictions earlier this week to permit indoor arenas with a capacity of at least 5,000 to bring up to 15% of that total. That meant North Carolina could bring around 3,200 fans in the Smith Center seating more than 21,000.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles had climbed to the top of the ACC standings by winning nine of 10 since the start of 2021, including a 21-point win against then-No. 7 Virginia. They were also chasing their first win at North Carolina since 2010. But they mirrored the Tar Heels' turnover troubles after halftime, an unexpectedly shaky performance from a team that has been surging.