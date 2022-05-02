Kim Record, former UNCG athletics director, returning to her alma mater, Virginia

Kim Record is back where she started.

The University of Virginia has hired Record, the former UNCG athletics director, as its deputy athletics director for external relations. Record is a 1984 graduate of the university and started her career in the sports information department as a student before working for the athletics department for 11 years.

“It’s not often that you have the chance to come full circle professionally so when Carla (Williams, the athletics director) reached out to me, I knew that returning to Charlottesville was an opportunity to give back to the university that gave so much to me," Record said in a statement released by UVa.

Record will oversee communications, creative services, sport and broadcast production, strategic marketing and fan engagement, ticket operations and Virginia Sports Properties, according to a news release. She also will be the department’s senior woman administrator and deputy Title IX officer and will oversee the department’s gender equity initiatives and act as the sport supervisor for the women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, women’s soccer and softball programs.

Record worked at UNCG for 12 years before being fired in early September. Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. called it a "hard but necessary" decision, although it wasn't one triggered by any impropriety on Record's part.

UNCG hired Brian Mackin, who was a deputy commissioner for Conference USA, as its new AD in late December.