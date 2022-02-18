Kobe Langley's game-winning three pushes UNCG past Chattanooga

A recap of UNCG's 73-70 men's basketball victory at Chattanooga on Thursday night.
Why the Spartans won
Kobe Langley's three-point basket with three seconds remaining broke a 70-70 tie with the Southern Conference's first-place team. His steal from the Mocs on the next possession clinched the victory.
What they're saying
• "We didn't want to give them a lot of time. It wasn't a full shot clock and we knew they were going to have some time left. We wanted to take the shot as close to zero as possible and I think we did that. We wanted to get the ball into Kobe's hands and give him a little space. We didn't execute the play right, but at the end, we wanted the ball in his hands. He made a big-time shot. We made so many big-time plays to get us in that position and to Kobe's credit, he made a big mistake on one end and we took him out. He regrouped and came back in and saved the day." – UNCG coach Mike Jones, to UNCGSpartans.com
Mama, there goes that man again with another gigantic shot: Kobe Langley gives UNCG a 73-70 lead with 3 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/wom4GdjFhN— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) February 18, 2022
• "Coach called the play in the huddle to basically get me going downhill. You know me, players gonna play and it was a big-time shot. This is a moment I've been waiting for and working all offseason towards. (The Chattanooga defender) tried to pressure me and there were about seven seconds on the shot clock and coach wanted me to wait until one second until I shot the ball. My plan was to go by him and come back and get another screen if I can. Then, just make a play." – Langley to UNCGSpartans.com.
Notable
• Chattanooga (12-3) holds a two-game lead over Furman (10-5) in the Southern Conference standings. UNCG, Mercer, VMI and Wofford are all 8-7, and Samford is 7-7.
• UNCG defeated Samford, its next opponent, 61-58 on Jan. 22 in Greensboro.
Stars
UNCG
Bas Leyte: 23 points.
Miles Jones: 10 points.
De'Monte Buckingham: 10 rebounds.
Chattanooga
David Jean-Baptiste: 24 points.
Malachi Smith: 16 points.
Records
UNCG: 8-7 Southern Conference, 16-11 overall.
Chattanooga: 12-3, 22-6.
Up next
UNCG: At Samford, 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Chattanooga: VMI, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).