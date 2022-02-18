Kobe Langley's game-winning three pushes UNCG past Chattanooga

Why the Spartans won

What they're saying

• "We didn't want to give them a lot of time. It wasn't a full shot clock and we knew they were going to have some time left. We wanted to take the shot as close to zero as possible and I think we did that. We wanted to get the ball into Kobe's hands and give him a little space. We didn't execute the play right, but at the end, we wanted the ball in his hands. He made a big-time shot. We made so many big-time plays to get us in that position and to Kobe's credit, he made a big mistake on one end and we took him out. He regrouped and came back in and saved the day." – UNCG coach Mike Jones, to UNCGSpartans.com