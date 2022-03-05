Krzyzewski's final home game ruined by inspired North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium

“We came to a game earlier this year against The Citadel,” Jai said. “But to see all of this out here before the game is just a great experience.”

Johnson said it didn’t matter that they didn’t have tickets to the game.

“We’re here to soak it all in and just experience everything about the Cameron experience,” she said. “This is more than a bucket list thing to be out here.”

Trip Durham, who grew up in Burlington in the heart of ACC country, was a little anxious about serving as the public address announcer for such a historic game.

“This is a special event and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” he said.

Dick Vitale, who coined the term “Cameron crazies” all those years ago, couldn’t be there to call Krzyzewski’s last game on Saturday. Vitale, 82, is battling cancer.

But he sent well wishes from Florida.

“Now, as I have endured a six-month fight with several cancers, I have felt your caring way,” Vitale wrote on ESPN.com.