Krzyzewski's final home game ruined by inspired North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski has left the building.
Former players showed up in droves for the coach’s last game for Duke. So did fans, even those who couldn’t get a seat for the game.
Famed announcer Dick Vitale sent good wishes from Florida, where he is fighting cancer.
But it wasn’t the storybook ending that fourth-ranked Duke and its fans were hoping for in Krzyzewski’s last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Instead, the North Carolina Tar Heels came into Coach K’s building and ruined his last regular-season game.
The Tar Heels seized control late and ended up winning 94-81, solidifying their spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Devils were hoping to send Krzyzewski out a winner before he retires after 42 seasons at Duke and 47 years as a head coach.
"I'm sorry," he told fans during a presentation after the game. "Today was unacceptable but the season was acceptable. ...The season is not over."
Krzyzewski gave credit to Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels for not backing down.
"Carolina played great and they played better than we did," he said. "Hubert had them so prepared."
Four Tar Heels scored 20 points or more: Armando Bacot (23), Caleb Love (22), Brady Manek (20), and R.J. Davis, who torched the Blue Devils' defense for 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting.
"I'm glad this is over," Krzyzewski said about the extra attention due to his final home game. "Let's move on and get to the tournaments. I'm disappointed that I didn't help us get that last win...."
Rocky start
Krzyzewski’s storied career at Duke, which over the years brought legions of fans to camp out at games in what was dubbed “Krzyzewskiville,” almost ended before it started.
Disgruntled alumni asked then-athletics director Tom Butters, who hired Krzyzewski in 1980, to fire the new coach after three seasons. Butters didn’t buckle under the pressure.
“He believed in me, three times,” Krzyzewski.
Duke almost lost him again in the mid-1990s after back surgery and the mental strain of coaching nearly led Krzyzewski to resign.
“In 1994-95 when I put in my resignation ... (Butters) said no way,” Krzyzewski said.
Instead, he continued to build the Blue Devils, sending top talent to the NBA.
Many former players returned Saturday to honor their coach.
“It’s hard to put in words what this all means,” Steve Wojciechowski said. “For each one of his players there’s a personal journey and he’s been a huge part of those journeys. To be back here for this game and his senior night that tape plays in your head. He’s one of a kind.”
Before the game, the former Duke players came onto the court and Krzyzewski walked through a line of them. At halftime, the faces of former players at the game flashed on the video board.
They sat behind the Duke bench, such players as Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, J.J. Redick, Shane Battier, Kyle Singler, and Jason Williams.
Other celebrities in the crowd included comedian Jerry Seinfeld and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
The many former players stood the entire game, something that the Duke students did for them when they played.
Fan support
Just being there was enough for Chanel Johnson and her nephew, Jai, who made the long trip from Trenton, New Jersey, just to be around Cameron Indoor Stadium for Krzyzewski’s last game.
They didn’t have tickets, but planned to watch from Wallace Wade Stadium on a big screen.
“We came to a game earlier this year against The Citadel,” Jai said. “But to see all of this out here before the game is just a great experience.”
Johnson said it didn’t matter that they didn’t have tickets to the game.
“We’re here to soak it all in and just experience everything about the Cameron experience,” she said. “This is more than a bucket list thing to be out here.”
Trip Durham, who grew up in Burlington in the heart of ACC country, was a little anxious about serving as the public address announcer for such a historic game.
“This is a special event and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” he said.
Dick Vitale, who coined the term “Cameron crazies” all those years ago, couldn’t be there to call Krzyzewski’s last game on Saturday. Vitale, 82, is battling cancer.
But he sent well wishes from Florida.
“Now, as I have endured a six-month fight with several cancers, I have felt your caring way,” Vitale wrote on ESPN.com.
“Your countless messages have lifted my spirits like you can't even imagine. Yes, my friend, you are the GOAT as a coach, but you are also one of the best people I have ever met. I'm praying that the journey you and your "general manager," Mickie, will now take includes health and happiness,” Vitale wrote, referring to Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie.
As a Duke senior in 1986, Chris Christokas drove to Dallas to see Krzyzewski’s first Final Four.
“I wasn’t going to miss that,” he said. “And we didn’t have tickets but we somehow got a couple when we got there.”
Both of Christokas’ parents graduated from Duke, and his father, Arthur, was the dean of medicine.
“We’ve had season tickets since 1971,” Christokas said.
He wasn’t going to miss Krzyzewski’s last home game at Cameron.
“He’s been such an icon so it’s something we weren’t going to miss.”