LAS VEGAS – Lightning held up UNC Greensboro and the rest of the field on Tuesday at the Las Vegas Regional of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships.

The Spartans entered the day sharing fifth place with Davidson and Oklahoma State at 12-under-par 276. Junior Randall Hudson led the Spartans a first round score of 5-under-par 67. Hudson finished the day tied for 14th with the help of six birdies.

Hudson had a clean front nine with a birdie on the par five, 529-yard second hole and the par five, 599-yard eighth. He gained momentum on the back nine with four birdies in six holes. During that stretch, Hudson birdied both par fives, a par four, and a par three and finished the back nine with a 3-under-par 33.

Senior Symon Balbin posted two of UNCG's tournament-leading five eagles as part of his round of 4-under-par 68. His round included a 5-under-par 31 on the back nine, putting him in 19th place. Nick Lyerly stood two shots behind Balbin with a 2-under-par 70 that included three birdies and a eagle on the 411-yard par four 10th hole at Bear's Best Las Vegas.

Arizona State held the first-round lead at 26-under-par 262.