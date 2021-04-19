Mike Jones' hire brings quick end to UNCG's coaching search; 'he's very, very bright,' Shaka Smart says

Jones met with the team he was leaving behind Monday morning in Radford, about 135 miles northwest of Greensboro. Record arranged a video conference with Jones and the UNCG players Monday, and he spoke with some players and their families by phone on his way to UNCG.

"The next step is for me to get here and meet with them all individually in person," he added. "I'm a people person. I like to meet face-to-face. I like to see reactions. I like for them to see my reactions. I like to feel that relationship."

What they're saying

• "Mike's a proven winner. As Kim Record knows, I said, 'We have to do one thing, we have to get a winner.' And Mike's won. He's a leader of young men, knows how to run a program." – Gilliam.

• "We want to win. We like rings. We're going to do it the right way. We're going to do it with integrity. We're going to have great students. They had the best semester during COVID that they've had. And we also wanted a person who was going to fit our culture and be a part of our family." – Record.