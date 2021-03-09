Miller and Miller help make history for UNCG's basketball program

They were there together four years ago, and they were there again Monday night.
Wes Miller and Isaiah Miller. Cutting down nets at the Southern Conference men’s basketball tournament in Asheville.
The only men’s coach to lead UNCG to two NCAA Tournament berths in the school’s Division I era. The only Spartan to play on two SoCon men’s tournament championship teams.
The magnitude of what they have achieved – together – was not lost on either man as they shared the moment on the court after UNCG beat Mercer 69-61.
“Isaiah embraced me first, and we kept telling each other how much we love each other,” Wes Miller said. “Even if we wouldn’t have won I’d still feel the same way; I love that little sucker. What he’s meant to me and my family and to UNCG and this program … I can’t put that into words.”
The 6-foot senior guard from Covington, Ga., who was a lightly recruited high school prospect, grew into a three-time all-conference selection, a two-time SoCon player of the year and a three-time conference defensive player of the year under Wes Miller.
“I just love that man,” Isaiah Miller said of his coach. “He got me here. He trusted me. He helped me put the work in, and I can’t appreciate that man any more than I do right now.”
It’s time to appreciate both Millers, for what they’ve done and what they still could do.
When Isaiah was a freshman, he was part of the supporting cast on a team that not only won the SoCon Tournament but took Gonzaga to the brink in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing 68-64. That team featured Francis Alonso, James Dickey, Marvin Smith, Demetrius Troy, Jordy Kuiper – all players both Millers referenced after Monday night’s victory.
“They got me to this point,” Isaiah Miller said. “They taught me how to be a winner, how to be a grinder, how to be a hard worker. I can’t thank them enough.”
Wes Miller added: “I think back on our former players and the guys who set a tone for what our program is supposed to be about, what our values are, and they instilled that in the underclassmen when they were upperclassmen. Those guys taught Kaleb (Hunter) and Isaiah how they were supposed to lead.”
These Spartans also learned from their coach, who grew up in Greensboro and went on to play on a national championship team at North Carolina in 2005 after transferring from James Madison.
He was promoted from assistant to head coach on an interim basis when Mike Dement resigned in December 2011. It took six years for him to rebuild a UNCG program that reached the NCAAs in 1996 under Randy Peele and again in 2001 under Fran McCaffery. Now, at age 38, he is the longest-tenured coach in the conference.
“When I think, ‘How did we get here?’ it was a collective effort from a lot of people who believed in what we were doing,” said Wes Miller, whose record of 185-133 includes five straight 20-win seasons.
The gains were incremental at first, as the Spartans reached the College Basketball Insider tournament in 2016 and the NIT the next year. The breakthrough for Wes Miller’s program came in 2018.
UNCG’s coach saw what a trip to the NCAA Tournament meant, not just to his program but to the university. The effect “is hard to gauge,” he said, “because it affects people in so many different ways and so many ways you can’t calculate.”
Isaiah Miller was a supporting player on that team, a role he outgrew as a sophomore. His achievements as an individual since then have been historic, and Wes said he talked with Isaiah before the season about winning the personal awards again but also about doing much more.
“The only thing he didn’t have was championships as an upperclassman, as a leader,” UNCG’s coach said.
Now Isaiah Miller has those, too, a SoCon regular-season title and a tournament crown. The final horn sounded with the Spartans’ unquestioned leader and star holding the basketball in the backcourt. He fell to one knee.
“It was so much emotion,” he said.
Then a wave of onrushing Spartans buried the tournament MVP.
“When I saw my teammates coming with me and dog-piling me, that was the best feeling ever!” he said. “Even though it hurt, I was still with my guys.”
Regardless of what happens to this UNCG team in the NCAA Tournament, Isaiah Miller will always be Wes Miller’s guy.
“Nobody deserves what’s coming to him more than he does, because of what he’s sacrificed, how he’s worked, how humble he is,” the Spartans’ coach said. “But now to see him get the reward, he has to be one of the most decorated players in the history of the Southern Conference. He’s probably now the most decorated player in the history of UNCG because he’s got the personal accolades and the team ones to back it up. I’m so proud of that dude.”
It’s a pride that Isaiah Miller shared, one that had him smiling throughout his postgame Zoom conference as he kept adjusting the net he wore proudly around his neck.
“This is a special feeling,” he said. “I’m not going to be able to get this back. It’s my last year here and I’ll never feel this again. I wanted to leave my mark at UNCG.”
He has, but there is at least one more game to play, in the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re not done,” Isaiah Miller said. “I’m still going to try to make some more history here at UNCG while I’m here.”