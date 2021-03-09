Miller and Miller help make history for UNCG's basketball program

Then a wave of onrushing Spartans buried the tournament MVP.

“When I saw my teammates coming with me and dog-piling me, that was the best feeling ever!” he said. “Even though it hurt, I was still with my guys.”

Regardless of what happens to this UNCG team in the NCAA Tournament, Isaiah Miller will always be Wes Miller’s guy.

“Nobody deserves what’s coming to him more than he does, because of what he’s sacrificed, how he’s worked, how humble he is,” the Spartans’ coach said. “But now to see him get the reward, he has to be one of the most decorated players in the history of the Southern Conference. He’s probably now the most decorated player in the history of UNCG because he’s got the personal accolades and the team ones to back it up. I’m so proud of that dude.”

It’s a pride that Isaiah Miller shared, one that had him smiling throughout his postgame Zoom conference as he kept adjusting the net he wore proudly around his neck.

“This is a special feeling,” he said. “I’m not going to be able to get this back. It’s my last year here and I’ll never feel this again. I wanted to leave my mark at UNCG.”

He has, but there is at least one more game to play, in the NCAA Tournament.