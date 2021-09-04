N.C. A&T Aggies come up short in 29-18 loss in opener against Furman

N.C. A&T looked very much like a program that hadn’t played in a real game for more than 600 days on Saturday afternoon, especially in the first half.
Furman came away with a 29-18 win over the 24th-ranked Aggies at Paladins Stadium in Greenville, S.C.
Penalties, indecision on offense and not a lot of cohesiveness were rampant for the Aggies, who played their first game since December of 2019. The loss broke a three-game win streak going back to end of that 2019 season.
The Paladins, who played seven games in the spring, broke a three-game losing streak.
“It’s always a tough loss, but I think we played hard and there was no quit in us and I was pleased with that part of it,” said Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies who began his third season. “We had some opportunities and couldn’t convert, especially in the second half, and you have to produce and get points in those situations.”
What also didn’t help the Aggies were penalties with two linebackers being ejected for targeting, and another defensive starter was lost early with a head injury.
Leading the way for the Paladins was quarterback Hamp Sisson, who was 25 of 40 for a career-high 362 yards with three touchdown passes against one interception.
Washington said his secondary was getting thin because of cramping and other issues.
“He threw for all those yards and (cornerback D.J. Crossen) went out and he wasn’t the only one that went out,” Washington said about the early injury to Crossen. “Every last one of them went down and cramped. It was difficult and it was tough.”
Crossen, a Virginia Tech transfer and graduate of Dudley, was hurt on the sixth play of the game when teammate Amir McNeill’s knee collided with Crossen’s head. Crossen was taken off the field by ambulance.
“I’m not 100% sure what happened,” Washington said about the injury. “Before he left he was conscious and was coherent and talking and using words. When I first went out there and he was not responsive which was very scary...”
In the first half the Aggies struggled on offense scoring one field goal on six possessions. Freshman Andrew Brown made a 47-yard field goal to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead. Brown, who is a West Davidson graduate, was successful on his first attempt with the Aggies.
The Paladins took a 7-3 lead when Devin Wynn caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hamp Sisson.
Early in the second quarter the Paladins got a 41-yard field goal from Timmy Bleekrode to take a 10-3 lead, which stood up at halftime.
As woeful as the Aggies’ offense was in the first half (just 75 yards of offense), the defense kept them in the game. The Paladins did have 230 yards of offense in the first half, but they only scored one touchdown.
Quarterback Jalen Fowler of the Aggies, who was making his first career start, was 4 of 13 passing for 58 yards in the first half. Running back Jah-Maine Martin had just seven carries for 15 yards in the first half.
To start the second half Fowler’s first pass was intercepted near midfield.
On the next play the Paladins didn’t waste any time as Sisson hit Josh Harris for a 41-yard touchdown and a 16-3 lead early in the third quarter.
Fowler moved the Aggies on their next possession but fumbled at the 2-yard line as the 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt junior tried to bull his way into the end zone. It was his second straight turnover.
A few plays later Ryan Miller caught a short pass from Sisson who out-raced the Aggies’ defense for an 87-yard touchdown to make it 23-3 with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
Fowler finally got the Aggies into the end zone on a third-down play as he hit wide receiver Ron Hunt on a 16-yard pass that cut the margin to 23-10 after Brown’s point-after attempt was good.
Fowler also had another touchdown pass to Brown in the fourth quarter that gave the Aggies a chance. He wound up 14 of 29 passing for 268 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. He also rushed 11 times for 29 yards.
“I thought he did some things well, and sometimes not so well,” Washington said. “I thought he could have gotten rid of the ball but I thought we needed to get the plays in more in a timely matter. He was always under the gun with the (play) clock and that put a lot of pressure on him.”
The Aggies will play another nonconference game at Duke on Friday night with an 8 p.m. game time on the ACC Network.
Notes: Late in the first quarter the Aggies lost another defensive player when linebacker Alex Fumbah was called for targeting on a hit and was ejected…. Another starting linebacker for the Aggies, Jacob Roberts, was called for a targeting penalty and was also ejected early in the third quarter. “I don’t know who I should be disappointed with, the league or what have you,” Washington said about the two targeting calls that went against the Aggies. “They showed all the other plays on replay but neither one of those were shown. And I asked on both occasions can we take a look.”… The Paladins defense did a good job of stopping Jah-Maine Martin, who had 12 carries for just 33 yards. Ron Hunt, however, had five catches for 146 yards with two touchdowns for the Aggies.