N.C. A&T basketball team to play Stanford today at Corbett Center

"We were working on a game with Duke, and when that fell through with Stanford being in the area we had a contact through Spencer Turkin and were able to get to the decision-makers," Jones said. "Once that happened we were able to iron out some details to get Stanford over to A&T."

The Aggies will receive $35,000 for taking Sunday’s game with Stanford on short notice and will get an additional $50,000 guarantee to travel to California next season.

“It’s going to give us another TV game, going to give us a chance to show potential recruits and people who are interested in our program our facility and how hard we play,” Jones said.

It’s also a chance for Stanford’s players to be exposed to an HBCU, something they don’t see on the West Coast, and that “was something that I thought would be big for them,” Jones said of the Cardinal.

Stanford played three games this week in the Maui Invitational, which was moved from Hawaii to Asheville because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Cardinal went 1-2 in the event, beating Alabama and losing to North Carolina and Indiana.