N.C. A&T basketball team to play Stanford today at Corbett Center

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused scheduling issues for a number of college teams this year, but it has also created opportunities.
With Stanford prohibited from playing at home after participating in a men’s basketball tournament in Asheville, the Cardinal was looking for games in North Carolina. It found one against N.C. A&T and will visit the Corbett Center at 2 p.m. Sunday.
"This pandemic has put a unique situation on everybody in the country,” said Aggies coach Will Jones. “This normally wouldn’t be something that happened, but it’s something that worked out.”
The game marks the first time that Stanford will travel to an HBCU and the first time A&T will play a Power Five opponent at home. Spectators will not be allowed in the Corbett Center because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are excited to fill an opening on our schedule with North Carolina A&T,” Jerod Haase, Stanford's coach, said in a news release. “A visit to one of our nation’s top HBCUs was important for us once we realized we would be in this part of the country for a longer period of time.”
The meeting won’t be the first between the Aggies and Stanford on the basketball court. The Cardinal won 76-59 in Palo Alto, Calif., during the 2010-11 season.
It also won’t be the last, as A&T will make a return trip to Maples Pavilion next season as part of the agreement. The schools put the deal together with an assist from Aggies radio play-by-play announcer Spencer Turkin, who will call Sunday's game on ESPN3, giving A&T additional national exposure.
"We were working on a game with Duke, and when that fell through with Stanford being in the area we had a contact through Spencer Turkin and were able to get to the decision-makers," Jones said. "Once that happened we were able to iron out some details to get Stanford over to A&T."
The Aggies will receive $35,000 for taking Sunday’s game with Stanford on short notice and will get an additional $50,000 guarantee to travel to California next season.
“It’s going to give us another TV game, going to give us a chance to show potential recruits and people who are interested in our program our facility and how hard we play,” Jones said.
It’s also a chance for Stanford’s players to be exposed to an HBCU, something they don’t see on the West Coast, and that “was something that I thought would be big for them,” Jones said of the Cardinal.
Stanford played three games this week in the Maui Invitational, which was moved from Hawaii to Asheville because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Cardinal went 1-2 in the event, beating Alabama and losing to North Carolina and Indiana.
Stanford was then scheduled to head home for games against Cal Poly on Monday and Loyola Marymount on Wednesday, but those games were canceled because of restrictions put in place in Santa Clara County, Calif., to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Unable to practice or play on campus, the Cardinal decided to stay in North Carolina and try to find games here, and that’s when the Aggies stepped in.
A&T (2-3) just returned from a trip to South Carolina, where it played Charleston Southern and The Citadel, and the Aggies opened with three games in a multi-team event at the University of Illinois.
This will be their first home game of the season, which wasn’t originally scheduled to occur until Dec. 12 against Western Carolina. A&T will need to forget about squandering a 16-point lead Thursday night in a 78-70 loss at The Citadel.
“We have to have a short memory,” Jones said. “It will give us a good test at home. We’re playing a team that should continue to push us to another level. Playing a Pac-12 team in our arena, I want to see our guys compete and win that game.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!