N.C. A&T football signs 10 players

RECAPPING THE CLASS

OVERALL THOUGHTS

The Aggies signed two mature receivers with some size, a la Elijah Bell, to provide some red-zone targets, Sterling Berkhalter and Elijah Bowick. They also signed a couple of defensive linemen who should be plug-and-play additions because of their experience, Boston College transfer Kyiev Bennermon and JUCO Emmanuel Ukhueligbe, as well as one with a lot of upside once he adds weight, Quinton Hill. Shawn Chappell, a three-star recruit from Southern Durham, is the fourth defensive back in this year's class, so that obviously was a position of need for A&T. Linebacker Sam Ofurie is a consensus three-star recruit who comes from one of the nation's top prep programs, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Another three-star is Charlie Dixon, a big back from Hogansville, Ga. Offensive lineman Jonathan Cannon is the third member of the class from Charlotte Chambers, the former Vance High School that won the NCHSAA Class 4-AA title in 2019. The last spot went to Damien Jackson, a long snapper from Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Some may question giving a specialist a scholarship, but if you don't have to worry about long snaps for four years it's worth the investment. Not among the scholarship recipients but also part of this recruiting class as a preferred walk-on is Grimsley linebacker Sincere Burnette, who should make an impact on and off the field at his hometown university.