N.C. A&T football signs 10 players

RECAPPING THE CLASS
The Aggies added 10 players Wednesday to the seven who signed letters of intent during the early period in November. The latest group consisted of three defensive linemen, two wide receivers, an offensive lineman, a linebacker, a defensive back, a running back and a long snapper.
OVERALL THOUGHTS
The Aggies signed two mature receivers with some size, a la Elijah Bell, to provide some red-zone targets, Sterling Berkhalter and Elijah Bowick. They also signed a couple of defensive linemen who should be plug-and-play additions because of their experience, Boston College transfer Kyiev Bennermon and JUCO Emmanuel Ukhueligbe, as well as one with a lot of upside once he adds weight, Quinton Hill. Shawn Chappell, a three-star recruit from Southern Durham, is the fourth defensive back in this year's class, so that obviously was a position of need for A&T. Linebacker Sam Ofurie is a consensus three-star recruit who comes from one of the nation's top prep programs, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Another three-star is Charlie Dixon, a big back from Hogansville, Ga. Offensive lineman Jonathan Cannon is the third member of the class from Charlotte Chambers, the former Vance High School that won the NCHSAA Class 4-AA title in 2019. The last spot went to Damien Jackson, a long snapper from Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Some may question giving a specialist a scholarship, but if you don't have to worry about long snaps for four years it's worth the investment. Not among the scholarship recipients but also part of this recruiting class as a preferred walk-on is Grimsley linebacker Sincere Burnette, who should make an impact on and off the field at his hometown university.
KYIEV BENNERMON
DL
6-3, 300
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. | BOSTON COLLEGE TRANSFER
STERLING BERKHALTER
WR
6-4, 185
CINCINNATI | GEORGIA PREP SPORTS ACADEMY
ELIJAH BOWICK
WR
6-1, 215
CHARLOTTE | VIRGINIA TECH TRANSFER
JONATHAN CANNON
OL
6-4-250
CHARLOTTE | CHAMBERS
SHAWN CHAPPELL
CB
6-2, 180
DURHAM | SOUTHERN DURHAM
CHARLIE DIXON
RB
6-2, 230
HOGANSVILLE, GA. | CALLAWAY
QUINTON HILL
DE
6-5, 190
HAVELOCK | HAVELOCK
DAMIEN JACKSON
LS
5-11, 205
INDIAN TRAIL | PORTER RIDGE
SAM OFURIE
LB
6-1, 210
SALEM, MASS. | BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY
EMMANUEL UKHUELIGBE
DL
6-3, 280
FAYETTEVILLE | SADDLEBACK (CALIF.) COLLEGE
THE EARLY SIGNEES
CB Avarion Cole, 6-1, 205, Charlotte Chambers.
DE Henry Daniel, 6-2, 225, South Granville.
OL Korion Sharpe, 6-4, 315, Charlotte Rocky River.
CB Terrell Spicer, 6-3, 170, Jacksonville Northside.
CB Nathaniel Spindle, 5-11, 185, Charlotte Chambers.
WR Jamison Warren, 5-11, 175, East Forsyth.
QB Zach Yeager, 6-2, 200, Minneapolis North.
THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST GROUP
The Aggies focused on the future in the early period, when they signed seven high school players. This group was about filling more pressing needs with two transfers from ACC schools, a junior college player and two post-graduate prep school recruits, as well as five more high schoolers. The NCAA limits FCS programs such as A&T to 30 total players receiving full or partial aid in a class and a hard cap of the equivalent of 63 full rides total, so the Aggies still should have plenty of flexibility to add to this class if the right high school players or transfers become available before the traditional signing period ends April 1 or even beyond.
COACH SAM WASHINGTON SAYS ...
“The satisfying part about this class and the guys we signed in December is that we competed against some good to great Division I programs to get these guys here. When we first got here, we would not have been able even to get a phone conversation with some of these guys. It tells you how far we have advanced as a football program. We came away with some talented players. Some are going to help us right now. Some are going to be able to help us down the line.”
