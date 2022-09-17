N.C. A&T football team loses to Duke, 49-20

A recap of the N.C. A&T football team's 49-20 loss to Duke on Saturday night.
Why the Aggies lost
Jaylen Stinson's 67-yard kickoff return then Riley Leonard's 38-yard touchdown pass to Nicky Dalmolin helped put Duke ahead 7-0 just 15 seconds into the game, and the Blue Devils tacked on two more first-quarter touchdowns, one on a fumble return by DeWayne Carter on a sack of Aggies quarterback Jalen Fowler, and were never threatened.
What it means
While losses in the first three games – also to rival N.C. Central and to Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State – will sting the Aggies, their goals of winning the Big South Conference and reaching the FCS playoffs remain in play. Not to mention, the schedule will begin to get more manageable, starting next week with South Carolina State (1-1) in another non-conference game.
Stars
A&T
RB Bhayshul Tuten: 13 carries, 133 yards, including one for 55 yards.
Duke
QB Riley Leonard: 11-for-12, 155 yards, two TDs.
Notable
- A&T quarterback Zach Yeager, who started the first two games, did not play because of a shoulder injury sustained against North Dakota State. Jalen Fowler started, and Eli Brickhandler saw his first action of the season.
- Tuten has carried 44 times for 283 yards, averaging 6.43 yards per carry. N.C. Central limited him to 21 yards on seven attempts in the opener, then he rushed 24 times for 129 yards against North Dakota State.
- After the Aggies went down 21-0, Fowler drove his team deep into Duke territory. But the Blue Devils stopped A&T at the 4, and the Aggies settled for a 21-yard Andrew Brown field goal that cut the deficit to 21-3.
- Duke used a 41-yard pass play Leonard to Sahmir Hagans, setting up a 2-yard Leonard run and an answer by the Blue Devils that made it 28-6.
- Another A&T drive inside Duke's 25, late in the half, ended with another Brown field goal and a 28-6 Duke lead at halftime.
- Duke University employees were offered a chance to reserve four free tickets for the game, and the athletics department announced the game as a sellout in 40,004-seat Wallace Wade Stadium. The crowd was announced at 32,802 and appeared to be attended by significantly less than that.
- A&T's two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, after the Aggies trailed 42-6, on an 8-yard run by Charlie Dixon and a 6-yard pass from Brickhandler to Romello Kimbrough.
Records
A&T: 0-3.
Duke: 3-0.
Up next
A&T: South Carolina State, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Duke: At Kansas, noon Saturday (FS1).