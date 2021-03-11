N.C. A&T is out of MEAC men's basketball tournament and season is over because of positive COVID-19 test

“I have no words for the news we received today,” Aggies coach Will Jones said in a statement. “To not be able to allow these kids a chance to compete is a feeling I can’t explain. Aggie Nation we must rally behind these players. We must celebrate this group. They have done their best to protect the Aggie brand this season.”

The A&T men opened practice Oct. 12 but soon went into in quarantine after positive tests for five players. But the Aggies were able to get their season going on time, on the Nov. 25 start date, playing games in a bubble in Champaign, Ill. The Aggies lost to Illinois, which is now ranked No. 3 nationally, and to Ohio before beating Chicago State for their first win.

A&T endured postponements and cancellations during the MEAC season because of positive tests in other programs but didn’t face further COVID-19 issues of their own and won seven of their eight league games.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Hilton said by phone.

The Aggies were tested for six straight days and submitted their first tests in Norfolk on Thursday, Hilton said. An undisclosed member of the program tested positive in the morning and then again in the afternoon, leading to the decision that A&T wouldn’t play.