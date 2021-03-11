N.C. A&T is out of MEAC men's basketball tournament and season is over because of positive COVID-19 test

A positive COVID-19 test within the N.C. A&T men’s basketball program means that the team will not compete MEAC Tournament in Norfolk, Va., and that its season is over.
The Aggies, the No. 1 seed in the four-team Southern Division, were in Norfolk, Va., scheduled to play Friday night against either Norfolk State or N.C. Central in the semifinals. The championship game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the winner will earn the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
“My heart aches so much for these young men,” athletics director Earl Hilton said in a statement. “To get to this point and have it taken away before we even get a chance to play is devastating. I am proud of the leadership our coaching staff showed. I am proud of our training staff for all the dedication they exhibited, and I am proud of our student-athletes. They did everything we asked of them. The global pandemic has proven to be unpredictable, and its outcomes are often cruel.”
GREENSBORO — Duke is out of the ACC Tournament and its basketball season is over.
The Aggies finish with an 11-10 record after a news release announced they had withdrawn from the tournament. They join Duke, which was knocked out of the ACC Tournament earlier in the day because of a positive test, as a second North Carolina team sidelined on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global pandemic.
Besides returning to the NCAAs for the first time since 2013, A&T was trying to join UNCG in giving Greensboro two teams in the 68-team event for the first time.
“I have no words for the news we received today,” Aggies coach Will Jones said in a statement. “To not be able to allow these kids a chance to compete is a feeling I can’t explain. Aggie Nation we must rally behind these players. We must celebrate this group. They have done their best to protect the Aggie brand this season.”
The A&T men opened practice Oct. 12 but soon went into in quarantine after positive tests for five players. But the Aggies were able to get their season going on time, on the Nov. 25 start date, playing games in a bubble in Champaign, Ill. The Aggies lost to Illinois, which is now ranked No. 3 nationally, and to Ohio before beating Chicago State for their first win.
A&T endured postponements and cancellations during the MEAC season because of positive tests in other programs but didn’t face further COVID-19 issues of their own and won seven of their eight league games.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Hilton said by phone.
The Aggies were tested for six straight days and submitted their first tests in Norfolk on Thursday, Hilton said. An undisclosed member of the program tested positive in the morning and then again in the afternoon, leading to the decision that A&T wouldn’t play.
The news capped what became a difficult final few days of the season. Tyrone Lyons, a starter, was suspended indefinitely from the team Sunday after he had been arrested in Rowan County on felony drug charges on Friday. He was not going to return to the team this season.
And now with a positive test, A&T join the Blue Devils in experiencing a premature end to a season, coming back to Greensboro instead of an anticipated trip straight to Indianapolis from Norfolk. Duke was scheduled to play Florida State in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro on Thursday night, needing that win and one in the semifinals to get into stronger consideration for an at-large bid.
“Obviously we are tremendously disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans for North Carolina A&T State,” MEAC commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said in a statement. “They worked extremely hard to get to where they are and to have to end (the season) this way is extremely unfortunate. But that’s the world we live in today and hopefully, we will have no other positives moving forward for the basketball tournament.”
