N.C. A&T men's basketball games with South Carolina State postponed
Two N.C. A&T men's basketball games against South Carolina State, on Sunday and Monday in Greensboro, have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues involving the Bulldogs.

A&T is 4-0 in the MEAC, leading the South Division by two in the loss column, and is 8-9 overall, having met the NCAA's minimum games requirement for eligibility to play in the national championship tournament in Indianapolis.

The Aggies are scheduled to play at Florida A&M at 4 p.m. Feb. 20 and 4 p.m. Feb. 21.

