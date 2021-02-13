N.C. A&T men's basketball games with South Carolina State postponed

Two N.C. A&T men's basketball games against South Carolina State, on Sunday and Monday in Greensboro, have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues involving the Bulldogs.

A&T is 4-0 in the MEAC, leading the South Division by two in the loss column, and is 8-9 overall, having met the NCAA's minimum games requirement for eligibility to play in the national championship tournament in Indianapolis.