 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. A&T replaces N.C. Central with Norfolk State on spring football schedule
0 comments

N.C. A&T replaces N.C. Central with Norfolk State on spring football schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will play two football games against Norfolk State this spring instead of N.C. Central.

The Aggies were scheduled to face Central in MEAC games March 6 at Truist Stadium and April 3 at the Eagles' O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham. Instead, Norfolk State will visit A&T on March 6 and the Aggies will travel to the Spartans' Dick Price Stadium on April 3.

The other two games on A&T's spring schedule against S.C. State remain on their original dates, Feb. 27 at Truist Field and March 27 at the Bulldogs' Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The MEAC championship game is April 17, and the winner will advance to the first round of the NCAA's FCS playoffs starting April 24.

Earl Hilton, A&T's athletics director, said the remaining six MEAC schools playing football in the spring reaffirmed their commitment Friday to completing the conference schedule if possible.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News