N.C. A&T to the CAA: A look inside the move to a new conference

What they're saying

• "Coaches — The largest HBCU in the world just joined the CAA. That’s a Bigtime level for hoops. We are looking for a few REALLY GOOD men!!!" — Will Jones, A&T coach, on Twitter.

• "We are pleased to be joining a conference of similarly focused institutions.” — Hilda Pinnix-Ragland, A&T board of trustees chairwoman.

• "Last November, we received an invitation from the colonial Athletic Association to consider membership in their athletics conference. This was not an invitation that we had solicited nor anticipated at this point in our strategic direction. Based on the state of the NCAA today and some of the challenges facing the Big South Conference right now from a football-scheduling perspective, we made the decision to evaluate to assess that invitation. Specifically, looking at data and make a decision that was in the best interest of our student athletes and A&T athletics moving forward." — Hilton.

