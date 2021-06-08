N.C. A&T track and field program goes from 'you're going to fail' to chasing national championships

Ross has A&T, in its final athletic competition as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference before a move to the Big South Conference in July, running with the sport's top programs.

"He's been able to get a lot of these top-tier kids," says Howard coach David Oliver, a former world champion hurdler, "saying you don't have to go to these Power Fives to get it done. Come to where we're supportive and get it done, and we can go out and whip the big schools' asses just the same."

Turning them into believers

Ross' athletes believe in his ways. Madeleine Akobundu, who will compete in the 100-meter hurdles in her fifth year at A&T, thought her time of 13.96 seconds as a freshman was fast. Ross saw a potential sub-13.

"I can fix it. I can fix it," she says Ross told her. "I can fix your trail leg. I can fix your arms. I can fix your starts.

"As an athlete, you don't see what he sees. He sees something completely different. And he knows what I'm capable of before I know it. I can run 12.5, and he says he sees it."