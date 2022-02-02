N.C. A&T tries to close the door on 'individual ambitions'

GREENSBORO — Deep down inside the Corbett Sports Center, long after last call at the Club on Saturday night, the locker room door stayed shut tight.
Ten minutes passed. Then 20. Then 30. Then 40.
At last, N.C. A&T men's basketball coach Will Jones emerged, flanked by two assistant coaches. The players stayed put.
The Aggies had just lost their third game in a row. Clobbered in a 20-point loss in front of a raucous home crowd at Club Corbett. Embarrassed by a decent USC-Upstate team.
It was time to clear the air. Time for a closed-door, come-to-Jesus team meeting.
“It was for the players,” Jones said. “We needed to hear what they think. 'What’s going on?' That’s the question I asked them. Because they know. They know. … It’s a little bit of trust and chemistry. It’s individual ambitions over team. In tough times, that comes out. You can’t hide that stuff. We had a good conversation, and we’ll continue that conversation.”
Saturday’s stinker of a loss to Upstate followed two heartbreakers. First, Campbell took advantage of a blown defensive assignment and hit a last-second shot to snap the Aggies’ 29-game home winning streak against conference opponents. Then A&T hit the road and led first-place Longwood for 36 minutes before the Lancers rallied.
So the Aggies (9-13 overall) are 4-4 at the halfway point of their first Big South season. They could easily be 6-2 or even 7-1 in their new league.
But they’re not. Instead, they’ve been their own worst enemy.
Now they start the second half of the Big South season at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU) on the road at perennial contender Winthrop (6-2, 13-8), a team that’s 8-0 at home this season.
Hence, the closed-door airing of grievances.
“We’re not that far away. We’ve been good up to this week,” Jones said. “... Those losses can bring out some stuff, and if you don’t know how to handle it within the locker room — if your leadership and trust isn’t where it needs to be — then you can come out flat.
“When you lose tough games, a little bit of belief starts to seep out. Belief and trust. We lost a little bit of trust in each other. ... That’s why we had to meet.”
The meeting helped. At least according to Demetric Horton, the junior transfer who leads the Aggies in scoring (15.4 points) and rebounding (6.4 per game) in Big South play.
“It was more like a healthy conversation than a meeting,” Horton said. “Everybody just got out what was bottled up and laid it all on the table. We expressed ourselves, and it was a positive thing.”
Was it really all positive? Horton smiled at the question, then answered.
“Of course it got tense,” Horton said. “We’re family. We’re brothers, and sometimes brothers argue. So, yeah, it got tense. But it’s tough love. Nobody was judgmental. We listened to what each other had to say, and we moved forward.”
The Aggies went back to work Monday, with a practice aimed at skill-work and individual attention. Tuesday’s practice was team-oriented and focused on defensive drills. Both sessions, Horton said, were good ones.
Horton, who was a bench player in the Horizon League, has been a pleasant surprise, Jones said. And Horton has emerged as a leader on this team along with veteran point guard Kam Langley and N.C. Central grad transfer Justin Whatley.
“Those guys,” Jones said, “have really been the voices of reason in our locker room.”
Those leaders got the message, Horton said.
“We’ve all got to lock in on what Coach wants us to do. We’ve got to be disciplined,” Horton said. “Sometimes guys – even me – want to do it our own way instead of Coach’s way. That’s not good for the team. Simple as that.
“Listen, we’re still learning about ourselves. We know we’re a really talented team. But this league is competitive every single night. ... The difference is the teams that win really buy into their systems. That’s what we have to do. We’ve got the talent. We’ve got to buy in and not try to do our own things.”