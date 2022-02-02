N.C. A&T tries to close the door on 'individual ambitions'

Was it really all positive? Horton smiled at the question, then answered.

“Of course it got tense,” Horton said. “We’re family. We’re brothers, and sometimes brothers argue. So, yeah, it got tense. But it’s tough love. Nobody was judgmental. We listened to what each other had to say, and we moved forward.”

The Aggies went back to work Monday, with a practice aimed at skill-work and individual attention. Tuesday’s practice was team-oriented and focused on defensive drills. Both sessions, Horton said, were good ones.

Horton, who was a bench player in the Horizon League, has been a pleasant surprise, Jones said. And Horton has emerged as a leader on this team along with veteran point guard Kam Langley and N.C. Central grad transfer Justin Whatley.

“Those guys,” Jones said, “have really been the voices of reason in our locker room.”

Those leaders got the message, Horton said.

“We’ve all got to lock in on what Coach wants us to do. We’ve got to be disciplined,” Horton said. “Sometimes guys – even me – want to do it our own way instead of Coach’s way. That’s not good for the team. Simple as that.