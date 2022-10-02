 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. A&T wins Big South Conference season opener

Bryant NCAT (copy)

N.C. A&T's Bhayshul Tuten diving over the goal line to score his second touchdown.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

A recap of the N.C. A&T football team's 24-13 victory over Bryant on Saturday night.

Why the Aggies won

Bhayshul Tuten crossed the 100-yard mark in rushing for a fourth straight game, and the Aggies rushed for 181 yards. The A&T defense intercepted four passes, recovered a fumble and limited Bryant to 251 yards.

Stars

Bryant

QB Zevi Eckhaus: 19-for-37, 213 yards, four INT.

A&T

RB Bhayshul Tuten: 27 rushes, 114 yards, two TDs; three catches, 32 yards.

QB Jalen Fowler: 11-for-17, 110 yards, TD, INT; eight rushes, 41 yards.

WR Sterling Berkhalter: Five catches, 63 yards, TD.

DB Karon Prunty: Two INT.

Rover Avarion Cole: Eight tackles.

What they're saying

  • "The ball game was a little more exciting than I wanted it to be. I thought we started out very fast with some good things going in our favor. As the game went on, Bryant did a very good job of adjusting and putting eight in the box at the right time. We were having some difficulty moving the football. Defensively we had four picks that were very important to our success today. It was really a character win for us because it could have gone either way. I thought we hung in there and fought. We stayed together and unified, and we finished a complete ballgame." – A&T coach Sam Washington to NCATAggies.com.
  • "It's a coach's dream. It is so satisfying and then to run the ball and they can't stop it, that gives me such a joy. It's a joy for a coach and a player when you are able to run the ball directly at a team. Everyone knows you are going to run the ball and you can't stop it." – Washington.

Notable

  • Aggies QB Zach Yeager, who started the season opener and who was injured during the South Carolina State game, returned in a reserve role behind Fowler. 
  • After an open date, the Aggies will face Edward Waters, an NCAA Division II member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Edward Waters, in Jacksonville, Fla., is 0-4 going into a game Sunday against Morehouse and will face Albany State at home on Saturday.
  • Campbell, picked to finish second in the Big South behind A&T, improved to 2-2 overall with its 48-18 rout of N.C. Central on Saturday. A&T, which will host the Camels for homecoming on Oct. 29, lost to N.C. Central 28-13 in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 3. 

Records

Bryant: 0-1 Big South, 1-4 overall.

A&T: 1-0 Big South, 2-3 overall.

Up next

Bryant: Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m. Saturday.

A&T: Edward Waters, 1 p.m. Oct. 15 (ESPN+).

