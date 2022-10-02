N.C. A&T wins Big South Conference season opener

A recap of the N.C. A&T football team's 24-13 victory over Bryant on Saturday night.
Why the Aggies won
Bhayshul Tuten crossed the 100-yard mark in rushing for a fourth straight game, and the Aggies rushed for 181 yards. The A&T defense intercepted four passes, recovered a fumble and limited Bryant to 251 yards.
WR Sterling Berkhalter: Five catches, 63 yards, TD.
DB Karon Prunty: Two INT.
Rover Avarion Cole: Eight tackles.
What they're saying
"The ball game was a little more exciting than I wanted it to be. I thought we started out very fast with some good things going in our favor. As the game went on, Bryant did a very good job of adjusting and putting eight in the box at the right time. We were having some difficulty moving the football. Defensively we had four picks that were very important to our success today. It was really a character win for us because it could have gone either way. I thought we hung in there and fought. We stayed together and unified, and we finished a complete ballgame." – A&T coach Sam Washington to NCATAggies.com.
"It's a coach's dream. It is so satisfying and then to run the ball and they can't stop it, that gives me such a joy. It's a joy for a coach and a player when you are able to run the ball directly at a team. Everyone knows you are going to run the ball and you can't stop it." – Washington.
Notable
Aggies QB Zach Yeager, who started the season opener and who was injured during the South Carolina State game, returned in a reserve role behind Fowler.
After an open date, the Aggies will face Edward Waters, an NCAA Division II member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Edward Waters, in Jacksonville, Fla., is 0-4 going into a game Sunday against Morehouse and will face Albany State at home on Saturday.
Campbell, picked to finish second in the Big South behind A&T, improved to 2-2 overall with its 48-18 rout of N.C. Central on Saturday. A&T, which will host the Camels for homecoming on Oct. 29, lost to N.C. Central 28-13 in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 3.
North Carolina football fans planning on watching Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech on Dish Network or Sling TV were unexpectedly hit with news that those two services no longer carry the ESPN family of networks. The contract expired Friday night and, with no new deal, that means viewers will have to seek alternatives to see the Tar Heels and Hokies’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. ...