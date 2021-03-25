N.C. A&T's Kam Langley to explore NBA draft process again but could return

GREENSBORO — For the second time in as many years, N.C. A&T point guard Kam Langley has announced he will submit his name for the NBA draft. But the former Southwest Guilford standout is keeping his options open and could return for another season with the Aggies.

Langley is coming off a senior season in which he averaged 10.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals for an A&T team that went 11-10 overall and 7-1 in the MEAC. The Aggies were not able to participate in the conference tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test in their program, preventing Langley from showcasing his game in the postseason.

After finishing eighth in NCAA Division I in assists per game and fifth in steals per game, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound senior was named second-team All-MEAC and first-team All-Defensive in the conference. He is A&T's all-time leader in assists and is tied for the career lead in steals (225) with Phillip Allen.

One question NBA teams had about Langley after he explored the draft process last year was his shooting. He improved his three-point accuracy from 18 percent to 40 percent but only attempted 40 shots from beyond the arc. He improved his free-throw percentage from 52 percent to 64 percent. Langley's field-goal percentage dipped from 44 percent to 42 percent.

Langley has the option to return for a fifth season at A&T and improve those numbers because the NCAA is granting every student-athlete an additional year of eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA and the NCAA have not yet set a deadline for players who have submitted their name for the draft to withdraw and return to school.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.