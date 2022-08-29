N.C. State, Appalachian State schedule two-game football series

N.C. State and Appalachian State have agreed to a two-game football series.
The dates
At Boone, Sept. 6, 2025
At Raleigh, Sept. 26, 2026
Last meeting
State, 23-16, 2006
Series history
State leads, 6-0
Looking ahead
Notable non-conference opponents for each program beginning in 2023, according to FBSchedules.com:
State
- Notre Dame 2023, at Notre Dame 2025, Notre Dame 2029, at Notre Dame 2031, Notre Dame 3025, at Notre Dame 2037
- Cincinnati 2023, at Cincinnati 2029
- East Carolina 2025, at East Carolina 2028
- Florida 2026, at Florida 2032
- At South Carolina 2030, South Carolina 2031
- At Georgia 2033, Georgia 2034
Appalachian State
- At North Carolina 2023
- East Carolina 2023, at East Carolina 2024, at East Carolina 2026
- At Clemson 2024
- At South Carolina 2025, at South Carolina 2027, South Carolina 2033, at South Carolina 2034