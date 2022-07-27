 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

N.C. State leads the Big Four in predictions for ACC football awards

  • 0
ACC Media Days Football

Devin Leary set an N.C. State single-season record with 35 passing touchdowns in 2021, breaking the mark of 34 by Philip Rivers (2003).

 Nell Redmond, Associated Press

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary edged out Wake Forest's Sam Hartman in voting to predict the ACC football player of the year for the 2022 season.

Votes were totaled from 164 journalists who cover the ACC.

About the team

  • Clemson has six of the 27 players on the first team: Two on offense, three on defense and its kicker.
  • Five State players were chosen. Besides Leary: C Grant Gibson, LB Drake Thomas, LB Payton Wilson and S Tanner Ingle.
  • Wake Forest player: WR A.T. Perry.
  • North Carolina player: Josh Downs, as a wide receiver and a specialist.

ACC predictions

The predicted finishing order for ACC football teams, announced this week, going into the league's final season of divisional play:

League champion

People are also reading…

Clemson, 103 votes

N.C. State, 38

Miami, 8

Wake Forest, 4

Pitt, 3

Virginia, 3

Florida State, 2

North Carolina, 2

Boston College, 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111), 1,080

N.C. State (44), 959

Wake Forest (6), 783

Louisville, 591

Florida State (2), 509

Boston College (1), 469

Syracuse, 201

Coastal Division

Miami (98), 1,036

Pitt (38), 911

North Carolina (18), 823

Virginia (6), 667

Virginia Tech (3), 592

Georgia Tech (1), 343

Duke, 220

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bold, aggressive Big Ten leaves door open for more expansion

Bold, aggressive Big Ten leaves door open for more expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talked Tuesday about the conference being bold and aggressive as college sports goes through a period of sweeping change, and he left the door open for more expansion after adding Southern California and UCLA in the offseason's biggest move.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert