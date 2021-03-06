 Skip to main content
N.C. State, Louisville advance to championship game of ACC Women's Basketball Tournament
Syracuse center Amaya Finklea-Guity, left, pressures Louisville's Elizabeth Dixon.

 Sara D. Davis, ACC Media Portal

A recap of second-seeded N.C. State's 66-61 victory over No. 3 Georgia Tech in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Stars

Georgia Tech

Lorela Cubaj: 17 points, 11 rebounds.

Lotta Lahtinen: 17 points, four rebounds, five assists.

State

Elissa Cunane: 23 points (8-for-13 FG), nine rebounds.

Kayla Jones: 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists.

Jakia Brown-Turner: 10 points, six rebounds.

Kai Crutchfield: 10 points, five rebounds.

Notable

 The Wolfpack rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

 Cunane, a junior from Summerfield, helped seal the win with two clutch free throws with 8.8 seconds left, finishing 7-for-8 from the foul line. Cunane has totaled 50 points and 18 rebounds in State's first two wins.

 State won at Louisville, which was No. 1 at the time, 74-60 on Feb. 1. The Wolfpack also won at South Carolina when the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1.

Records

Georgia Tech: 15-8.

State: 19-2.

Up next

Georgia Tech: Will await the NCAA Tournament selection show, 7 p.m. March 15 (ESPN).

State: Championship game, Louisville, noon Sunday (ESPN2).

ACC Women State Tech

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, a Summerfield native and Northern Guilford alumnus, pulls down a rebound against Georgia Tech. Cunane finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in the 66-61 win for N.C. State.

A recap of top-seeded Louisville's 72-59 victory over No. 5 seed Syracuse in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Stars

Syracuse

Emily Engstler: 21 points, 10 rebounds.

Maeve Djaldi-Tabdi: 11 points.

Kamilla Cordoso: 10 points.

Louisville

Dana Evans: 13 points.

Ahlana Smith: 11 points.

Olivia Cochran: 10 points, 10 rebounds.

Norika Konno: 10 points.

Notable

Louisville will be seeking its second ACC championship and first since 2018. Sunday will mark the third time in four years that the Cardinals have played in the final.

 Louisville is 12-5 in ACC Tournament games.

Records

Syracuse: 15-8.

Louisville: 23-2.

Up next

Syracuse: Will await the NCAA Tournament selection show, 7 p.m. March 15 (ESPN).

Louisville: Championship game, N.C. State, noon Sunday (ESPN2).

