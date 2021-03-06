N.C. State, Louisville advance to championship game of ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

A recap of second-seeded N.C. State's 66-61 victory over No. 3 Georgia Tech in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Stars
Georgia Tech
Lorela Cubaj: 17 points, 11 rebounds.
Lotta Lahtinen: 17 points, four rebounds, five assists.
State
Elissa Cunane: 23 points (8-for-13 FG), nine rebounds.
Kayla Jones: 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists.
Jakia Brown-Turner: 10 points, six rebounds.
Kai Crutchfield: 10 points, five rebounds.
Notable
• The Wolfpack rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
• Cunane, a junior from Summerfield, helped seal the win with two clutch free throws with 8.8 seconds left, finishing 7-for-8 from the foul line. Cunane has totaled 50 points and 18 rebounds in State's first two wins.
• State won at Louisville, which was No. 1 at the time, 74-60 on Feb. 1. The Wolfpack also won at South Carolina when the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1.
Records
Georgia Tech: 15-8.
State: 19-2.
Up next
Georgia Tech: Will await the NCAA Tournament selection show, 7 p.m. March 15 (ESPN).
State: Championship game, Louisville, noon Sunday (ESPN2).
A recap of top-seeded Louisville's 72-59 victory over No. 5 seed Syracuse in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Stars
Syracuse
Emily Engstler: 21 points, 10 rebounds.
Maeve Djaldi-Tabdi: 11 points.
Kamilla Cordoso: 10 points.
Louisville
Dana Evans: 13 points.
Ahlana Smith: 11 points.
Olivia Cochran: 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Norika Konno: 10 points.
Notable
• Louisville will be seeking its second ACC championship and first since 2018. Sunday will mark the third time in four years that the Cardinals have played in the final.
• Louisville is 12-5 in ACC Tournament games.
Records
Syracuse: 15-8.
Louisville: 23-2.
Up next
Syracuse: Will await the NCAA Tournament selection show, 7 p.m. March 15 (ESPN).
Louisville: Championship game, N.C. State, noon Sunday (ESPN2).