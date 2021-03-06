N.C. State, Louisville advance to championship game of ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

A recap of second-seeded N.C. State's 66-61 victory over No. 3 Georgia Tech in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Stars

Georgia Tech

Lorela Cubaj: 17 points, 11 rebounds.

Lotta Lahtinen: 17 points, four rebounds, five assists.

State

Elissa Cunane: 23 points (8-for-13 FG), nine rebounds.

Kayla Jones: 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists.

Jakia Brown-Turner: 10 points, six rebounds.

Kai Crutchfield: 10 points, five rebounds.

Notable

• The Wolfpack rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

• Cunane, a junior from Summerfield, helped seal the win with two clutch free throws with 8.8 seconds left, finishing 7-for-8 from the foul line. Cunane has totaled 50 points and 18 rebounds in State's first two wins.