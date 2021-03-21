N.C. State pulls away from A&T for first-round women's basketball win in NCAA Tournament

"Gen gave us a lift, Jada Boyd gave us a lift," Moore said. "We got some stops, finally. When you're taking it out of the net and taking it out of bounds and they're pressing you a little bit, it does mess with your ability to get into a flow."

A&T scored 21 points over the game's last 24:01, being held by State's defense to 8-for-30 shooting after having made 16 of their first 26.

"We didn't particularly look like a No. 1 seed or any of that in the first half," Moore said. "Hopefully it was just a situation where we've been off so long. Maybe this will help us knock off a little bit of the rust, maybe have some confidence. We're going to have to play a lot better going forward."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.