N.C. State pulls away from A&T for first-round women's basketball win in NCAA Tournament

First-round matchups in women's basketball's NCAA Tournament are never easy for the N.C. A&T program.
Sunday was no different.
N.C. State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament's Mercado Region, used a 13-0 run to close the first half on its way to 19 straight points to break away from the Aggies for a 79-58 win at Texas State's Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
The Wolfpack (21-2) will play the winner of the No. 8 South Florida-No. 9 Washington State game Tuesday.
But getting to the NCAA Tournament for a fifth time in program history is a reward, even in defeat and particularly in this pandemic season, A&T coach Tarrell Robinson said.
"Everything that we've gone through, this country, this nation, having to ask my young women to block it out and play their basketball season," Robinson said. "That's what makes getting here special, even to the point of being prepared to give the No. 3 team in the country our best fight. The testing every week, the curfews, the isolations, the limited social part of college, the virtual learning that these young people have had to go through. We overcame a lot, and even though we lost, we have a lot to be excited about."
Jada Boyd scored 18 points off the bench for the Wolfpack, and Kai Crutchfield added 14 with four three-point baskets and lock-down defense on A&T's Deja Winters (two points). Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, a second-team All-America and a Northern Guilford graduate, added 12 points and five rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner had 10 points and 10 rebounds. State lost starter Kayla Jones to a kne injury in the second period, although Coach Wes Moore didn't believe it was an anterior cruciate ligament but said an MRI would be needed.
Chanin Scott led A&T (14-3) with 23 points and seven rebounds, and Jayla Jones-Pack scored 11.
A&T led multiple times in the first two periods against the team that won the ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro and last played March 7.
"They came out and hit shots," Moore said. "We felt like they were so athletics, so explosive, that we wanted to try to contain them and try to force them to shoot jump shots. And they made 'em. They knocked down a lot of good shots."
But after a Jones-Pack layup put A&T ahead 37-31 with 4:01 to go in the half, the Aggies didn't score again until Sean Kelly Darks' basket with 7:03 left in the third period.
"They take away your first option," Robinson said. "You might've scored off that, but the next possession, it's not going to be there. We didn't do a good job looking at the second option."
Moore said his team improved its transition game.
"We want to push the ball and try to spread people out," Moore said. "We got some buckets in transition. They did a really good job, collapsing and doubling on Elissa Cunane. Elissa had recognized it and settled down a little bit. She can do a good job passing out the double."
After Jones left with 5:22 to go in the first half and State down 35-29, Genesis Bryant provided key points in a reserve role, getting nine for the game, as the Pack rallied and took command.
"Gen gave us a lift, Jada Boyd gave us a lift," Moore said. "We got some stops, finally. When you're taking it out of the net and taking it out of bounds and they're pressing you a little bit, it does mess with your ability to get into a flow."
A&T scored 21 points over the game's last 24:01, being held by State's defense to 8-for-30 shooting after having made 16 of their first 26.
"We didn't particularly look like a No. 1 seed or any of that in the first half," Moore said. "Hopefully it was just a situation where we've been off so long. Maybe this will help us knock off a little bit of the rust, maybe have some confidence. We're going to have to play a lot better going forward."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.