N.C. State takes command of bracket at baseball's College World Series

N.C. State's baseball team, continuing a remarkable NCAA Tournament run, has taken control of its four-team bracket at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
What you need to know:
How the Wolfpack stands
State (37-18) has defeated Stanford 10-4 and Vanderbilt 1-0, and Arizona has been eliminated in the bracket. Stanford will meet Vanderbilt in an elimination game at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday (ESPN), and the winner would need to beat State twice to advance to the College World Series best-of-three finals.
What's next?
State vs. Stanford-Vanderbilt winner, 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN). If State loses, the teams would meet again Saturday.
State's Omaha stars
• Sam Highfill: The freshman right-hander pitched 7⅓ innings, allowing just two hits and two walks, in a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday night.
• Terrell Tatum: His home run in the fifth inning against Vanderbilt provided the game's only run.
• Jonny Butler: Had three hits and drove in five runs in the 10-4 win over Stanford on Friday.
• Reid Johnston: Pitched six innings (three earned runs, six hits, five strikeouts) against Stanford.
Notable
• State, after losing to overall No. 1 seed Arkansas 21-2 in the Super Regionals opener June 11, defeated the Razorbacks 6-5 to even the series then won 3-2 on June 13 to advance to Omaha. In the third game, State beat pitcher Kevin Kopps (0.90 ERA, 12 wins, 11 saves), the national player of the year from baseball writers, when Jose Torres led off the top of the ninth with a home run to break a 2-2 tie.
• State on Monday night beat Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter, projected to be a top 10 selection in the Major League Baseball draft beginning July 11, on Monday night. Leiter, the son of former major-leaguer Al Leiter, allowed four hits and a walk and striking out 15 in eight innings. Leiter even drew praise from TV pundit Skip Bayless on Twitter: "You pitched your heart out for our Vanderbilt Commodores, Jack Leiter. All 9 innings, 15 strikeouts, one hard-hit ball ... by NCSt's Terrell Tatum, 400-some feet. 1-0, Wolfpack. Tip your cap. But tonight might just vault you to 1st pick in the draft." Leiter is 12-4 with a 2.03 career ERA, according to the university's sports information department. He has thrown 119⅔ innings and allowed 27 earned runs and 50 hits while walking 50 and striking out 193 hitters.
• Northern Guilford graduate J.T. Jarrett is State's starting second baseman. Jarrett, a junior, is the son of Link Jarrett, the former UNCG coach who now leads the Notre Dame program. Jarrett (.251 batting average) is 0-for-6 in Omaha but walked twice and scored in the win over Stanford. Jarrett's high school teammate RHP Cameron Cotter also is on the State roster.
• State's roster also includes OF Noah Soles (Ledford), LHP Chris Villaman (Ledford), INF DeAngelo Giles (High Point Central), RHP-OF Coby Ingle (Rockingham County) and LHP Trey Cooper (Randleman).
• In the first six CWS games, through Monday night, Vanderbilt's 12-inning win over Arizona was the only victory by a higher-seeded team, according to Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson of the Tennessean.
• State and Vanderbilt played before 23,712 spectators at TD Ameritrade Park.
What they're saying
• “I knew I was going to have to go out and be good. And Tatum hit the home run and I guess that was all we needed.” – Highfill after the Vanderbilt win, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer.
• “I realized that I hadn’t seen many fastballs at all. I was really hoping that he would start me off with one. But it ended up being a slider. So I took it. And then I just had this feeling that it was going to be a fastball, and I didn’t care where it was thrown, I was going for it.” – Tatum, according to the N&O.
• “Jack Leiter was really, really good tonight. Obviously he’s one of the top pitchers in the country. I’m sure he’s going to be one of the top few picks in the MLB draft coming up. And he could tell that he was really on tonight and was really – and we weren’t going to get anything. So for Sam to keep this offense at Vanderbilt at bay to allow us a chance, it was like just unbelievable what he did tonight.” –State coach Elliott Avent, according to the N&O.
About the Finals
7 p.m. Monday (ESPN2), 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) and, if necessary, 7 p.m. June 30
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
