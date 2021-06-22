N.C. State takes command of bracket at baseball's College World Series

• State's roster also includes OF Noah Soles (Ledford), LHP Chris Villaman (Ledford), INF DeAngelo Giles (High Point Central), RHP-OF Coby Ingle (Rockingham County) and LHP Trey Cooper (Randleman).

• In the first six CWS games, through Monday night, Vanderbilt's 12-inning win over Arizona was the only victory by a higher-seeded team, according to Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson of the Tennessean.

• State and Vanderbilt played before 23,712 spectators at TD Ameritrade Park.

What they're saying

• “I knew I was going to have to go out and be good. And Tatum hit the home run and I guess that was all we needed.” – Highfill after the Vanderbilt win, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer.

• “I realized that I hadn’t seen many fastballs at all. I was really hoping that he would start me off with one. But it ended up being a slider. So I took it. And then I just had this feeling that it was going to be a fastball, and I didn’t care where it was thrown, I was going for it.” – Tatum, according to the N&O.