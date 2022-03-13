 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State women get a No. 1 seed; South Carolina is No. 1 seed in Greensboro Region
0 Comments
top story

N.C. State women get a No. 1 seed; South Carolina is No. 1 seed in Greensboro Region

  • 0
NC State (copy)

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane preparing to cut down a piece of the net at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensboro Region could become a hot ticket with overall No. 1 seed and top-ranked South Carolina expected to play in the Coliseum during the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack will play Saturday against Longwood or Mount St. Mary's, who will meet in a First Four game in the newly expanded, 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Pairings were announced Sunday night.

The play-in game is Thursday, and the Wolfpack gets the winner Saturday at Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

State would be slotted against the Washington State-Kansas State winner in the second round Monday in Raleigh.

If the Wolfpack sweeps at home, it would go to Bridgeport, where No. 4 Oklahoma or No. 5 Notre Dame could be waiting in a Sweet Sixteen game. Connecticut is the region's No. 2 seed.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will open against the Howard-Incarnate Word winner Friday in Columbia, S.C., and would play the Miami-South Florida winner in the second round Sunday.

Victories in those two games would send the Gamecocks to the Greensboro Coliseum for a Sweet Sixteen game, possibly against No. 4 Arizona or No. 5 North Carolina, on March 25. Iowa, led by national scoring leader Caitlin Clark (27.4 points per game), is the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region, whose championship game is March 27.

South Carolina drew a crowd of 18,000 for its home finale against Tennessee last month and has led the nation in attendance for eight straight seasons.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is the Greensboro Region's No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. With a victory, the Tar Heels would play the UNLV-Arizona winner Monday in Tucson.

Cunane's friends, Liz Kitley of Summerfield and Cayla King of Greensboro, will lead No. 5-seeded Virginia Tech in a first-round game against No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Friday in College Park, Md., with the winner facing the Maryland-Delaware winner on Sunday. The Hokies are in the Spokane Region, which is led by top seed Stanford.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert