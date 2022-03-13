N.C. State women get a No. 1 seed; South Carolina is No. 1 seed in Greensboro Region

N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensboro Region could become a hot ticket with overall No. 1 seed and top-ranked South Carolina expected to play in the Coliseum during the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolfpack will play Saturday against Longwood or Mount St. Mary's, who will meet in a First Four game in the newly expanded, 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Pairings were announced Sunday night.
The play-in game is Thursday, and the Wolfpack gets the winner Saturday at Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
State would be slotted against the Washington State-Kansas State winner in the second round Monday in Raleigh.
If the Wolfpack sweeps at home, it would go to Bridgeport, where No. 4 Oklahoma or No. 5 Notre Dame could be waiting in a Sweet Sixteen game. Connecticut is the region's No. 2 seed.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will open against the Howard-Incarnate Word winner Friday in Columbia, S.C., and would play the Miami-South Florida winner in the second round Sunday.
Victories in those two games would send the Gamecocks to the Greensboro Coliseum for a Sweet Sixteen game, possibly against No. 4 Arizona or No. 5 North Carolina, on March 25. Iowa, led by national scoring leader Caitlin Clark (27.4 points per game), is the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region, whose championship game is March 27.
South Carolina drew a crowd of 18,000 for its home finale against Tennessee last month and has led the nation in attendance for eight straight seasons.
North Carolina, meanwhile, is the Greensboro Region's No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. With a victory, the Tar Heels would play the UNLV-Arizona winner Monday in Tucson.
Cunane's friends, Liz Kitley of Summerfield and Cayla King of Greensboro, will lead No. 5-seeded Virginia Tech in a first-round game against No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Friday in College Park, Md., with the winner facing the Maryland-Delaware winner on Sunday. The Hokies are in the Spokane Region, which is led by top seed Stanford.