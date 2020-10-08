NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving meet joins women on Greensboro Aquatic Center's calendar

Now the big questions: When will the season get going, and what might it look like during the pandemic?

The state's ACC teams at Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State haven't begun competition, and it's not clear when that will happen. In 2019, Carolina had held its first meet in early October, Duke was starting its season on the upcoming weekend and State opened in late October.

An NCAA spokesperson said that seasons could've begun Sept. 7, and teams had 144 days to get in 20 competitions but a minimum of six to be eligible for the NCAA championships. But those requirements could change.

"Next week the Division I Council is meeting and one of the items it is considering is reducing the minimum number of competitions a school must compete in to be considered for swimming and diving championships to three dates of competitions," Greg Johnson, an associate director of communications, wrote via email. "This is due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic."

Texas had the nation's top-ranked men's team and Stanford's women were No. 1 in the final Division I polls in February. Among the other ranked ACC teams:

• Men: No. 5 N.C. State, No. 9 Louisville, No. 14 Florida State, No. 15 Virginia, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 23 North Carolina.