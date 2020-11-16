NCAA men's basketball tournament to relocate to single area in 2021

The NCAA men's basketball tournament apparently will mean Madness in just one geographic area.
The NCAA announced today that games scheduled for Dayton, eight first- and second-round sites and the four regionals would be moved to a single area. Indianapolis is scheduled to host the Final Four April 3-5, 2021, and the NCAA is in discussions with the state and the city to hold the 68-team tournment in Indiana.
Raleigh's PNC Arena was scheduled to host first- and second-round games.
"The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has engaged in a thorough contingency planning process to determine the most effective way to conduct a safe and healthy March Madness for all participants for the 2021 championship," the NCAA wrote in a news release. "Through these discussions, it became apparent to the committee that conducting the championship at 13 preliminary-round sites spread throughout the country would be very difficult to execute in the current pandemic environment. The committee has decided the championship should be held in a single geographic area to enhance the safety and well-being of the event."
The 2020 tournament was canceled when sports shut down in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to grow.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms, the NCAA said.
The season is expected to begin Nov. 25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!