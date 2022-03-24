NCAA Tournament Greensboro Regional: What you need to know

A preview of the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional:

Friday's games

No. 5 North Carolina (25-6) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (31-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 10 Creighton (22-9) vs. No. 3 Iowa State (28-6), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

What's next?

Regional final, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN)

Tickets

Single sessions: $30 adults, $20 youth and 55 and up

Players to watch

• Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: The 6-5 junior forward, a first-team All-America for the second straight season, is a contender for multiple national player of the year awards. ... Averages 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.57 blocked shots per game.

• Deja Kelly, North Carolina: First-team All-ACC. ... 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game. ... Fourth in the league in scoring.

• Ashley Joens, Iowa State: Second-team All-America. ... Averages 20.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

• Lauren Jensen, Creighton: The transfer from Iowa made a three-point shot with 12 seconds left to beat her former school in the second round and lift the Bluejays to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time. .... Averages 12.6 points.

Other regional games

Friday's games

Spokane

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday's games

Bridgeport

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 N.C. State, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Connecticut, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Wichita

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Louisville, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)